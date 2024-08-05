Library Journal and PressReader Publish New Report on Foreign-Language Content in U.S. Public Libraries

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Library Journal and PressReader today released a new report on foreign-language content in U.S. public libraries.

The Building Community Connection report draws insights from a survey of over 200 public librarians representing a wide range of institutions, from small regional branches to major metropolitan hubs.

The librarians shared information on the linguistic diversity of their patrons, the demand for foreign-language content and how well their libraries currently address the need for these materials.

The findings reveal that while librarians recognize the importance of offering foreign-language resources to meet the needs of diverse communities, many libraries struggle to provide a comprehensive collection. To highlight this, 3 in 4 librarians described their current foreign-language resources as limited.

“In a world flooded with low-quality information, PressReader is obsessed with getting the world’s best content into people’s hands, wherever they are,” said Ruairí Doyle, CEO of PressReader. “Public libraries have always empowered their communities through access to vital resources. As those communities grow more diverse, access to multilingual and international content isn’t just nice to have – it’s essential. This report shows how libraries are already rising to that challenge, and how much possibility there is to go even deeper.”

Other key insights from the report include:

The most common languages spoken by library patrons in the U.S.

The main reasons patrons seek international or foreign-language content.

The common barriers libraries face in providing foreign-language content.

Opportunities for libraries to build stronger community connections.

The full Building Community Connection report is available for free download here. It serves as a unique resource for librarians and library directors looking to improve access and better serve diverse communities.

