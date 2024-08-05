LifeLabs Care Packages Bring Comfort to Children with Cancer at POGO Satellite Clinics

Toronto, Ontario, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A childhood cancer diagnosis changes everything for a family. To help provide comfort during this difficult time, LifeLabs has donated customized care packages and treasure baskets to support children undergoing treatment at the nine Pediatric Oncology Group of Ontario (POGO) Satellite Clinics across Ontario. The first deliveries began in September, in recognition of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and will continue throughout the fall. The care packages include items such as books, toys, fidget spinners, Pokémon cards, gift cards, and more. Each package was designed to brighten a child’s day and remind families they are not alone in their fight. This donation is another demonstration of LifeLabs’ valued partnership with POGO, an organization that provides wraparound care to children and youth with cancer, from the time of diagnosis, through treatment and into survivorship.

“POGO Satellite Clinics make it possible for children to receive care closer to home, helping families stay connected to their support systems,” said Lauren Ettin, POGO’s CEO. “Kids miss less school, parents miss less work, and life feels a little more manageable. We’re so grateful to LifeLabs for their generous care packages and treasure baskets – thoughtful gifts that remind families they’re surrounded by a caring community, right where they live.”

This initiative reflects our commitment to support families going through challenging times, ensuring they receive essential care, as well as moments of joy and connection along the way.

“When our team came together to build these care packages earlier this year, we were thinking about the children who would open them – the moments of comfort and fun they might bring,” said Charles Brown, President and CEO at LifeLabs. “Partnering with POGO is about standing alongside families during some of their hardest days and reminding them that their community cares.”

LifeLabs has been partnering with POGO since 2017, supporting initiatives such as the Pajamas and Pancakes campaign. LifeLabs has also contributed a $10,000 donation to support POGO’s programs and services across the province. Together, more than $340,000 has been raised to help children living with cancer and their families.

About LifeLabs

Empowering healthier Canadians for over 60 years, LifeLabs was founded in Canada and remains dedicated to serving Canadian communities. As Canada’s leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and digital health connectivity systems, LifeLabs enables patients and healthcare practitioners to diagnose, treat, monitor, and prevent disease. We support over 15 million patient visits annually and conduct over 140 million laboratory tests through leading-edge technologies and our 6,500 talented and dedicated employees located across Canada. We are a committed innovator in supporting Canadians to live healthier lives, operating Canada’s first commercial genetics lab and the country’s largest online patient portal, with more than 9 million Canadians receiving their results online. LifeLabs has been named one of Canada’s Best Employers (2021, 2022 and 2023) and Best Employers for Diversity (2022 and 2023) by Forbes and recognized for having an award-winning Mental Health Program from Benefits Canada.

About POGO

Pediatric Oncology Group of Ontario (POGO) provides wraparound care for families, from the time of their child’s cancer diagnosis, through treatment and into survivorship. POGO works to ensure that everyone affected by childhood cancer has access to the best care and support. We partner to achieve an excellent childhood cancer care system for children, youth, survivors, and their families and healthcare teams, in Ontario and beyond. POGO champions childhood cancer care, and as the collective voice of this community, is the official advisor to Ontario’s Ministry of Health on children’s cancer control and treatment. POGO is a non-profit organization with charitable status, here for kids with cancer, for now, for life.

