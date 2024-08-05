LifeLabs Donates $10,000 to Women in Crisis in Honour of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls.

Toronto, Ontario, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LifeLabs, Canada’s leading provider of medical diagnostic services, is proud to donate $10,000 to Guelph-Wellington Women in Crisis, a charitable social purpose organization that provides safety, support, information, and advocacy to women and gender-diverse people, and their children.

November 25th is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. Tragically, violence against women, gender-diverse people and girls remains one of the most prevalent and pervasive human rights violations in the world. Globally, almost one in three women has been subjected to physical assault at least once in their lives with incidents of intimate partner violence reported to police rising by 19 per cent between 2014 and 2022. In Ontario alone, the number of femicides in 2024 was a horrifying 62 individuals. This year, the day will focus on ending digital violence against women and girls, a form of violence that is increasing dramatically.

In the face of these stark statistics, we are reminded of the strength of survivors of gender-based violence and the importance of working to end it.

LifeLabs is proud to stand alongside survivors and is committed to doing our part to lay the foundation for a world that is free of gender-based violence.

“On this International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, LifeLabs joins the call to end gender-based violence,” said Charles Brown, CEO and President of LifeLabs. “We are inspired by the work being done by Women in Crisis and are proud to support their mission.”

“We are deeply grateful to LifeLabs for their generous support. When corporations invest in local organizations, they help build stronger, healthier communities, both for their own employees and for the wider community of family, friends and neighbours. This partnership between LifeLabs and us will enhance support for those impacted by gender-based violence. This gift is an investment that will help ensure vital, often life-saving services, remain accessible to those who need them most,” said Sly Castaldi, Executive Director of Guelph-Wellington Women in Crisis.

To survivors and to all those who work to build connection and care in the communities we serve, thank you. We are honoured to walk alongside you.

For 24-hour anonymous support, you can reach the Women in Crisis Crisis Line at 519-836-5710 or 1-800-265-7233. If you are in an emergency situation, please call 9-1-1 (in Canada) for immediate services in your area. If you or someone you know is experiencing gender-based violence, consult the list of additional support services for people affected by gender-based violence.

About LifeLabs

Empowering healthier Canadians for over 60 years, LifeLabs was founded in Canada and remains dedicated to serving Canadian communities. As Canada’s leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and digital health connectivity systems, LifeLabs enables patients and healthcare practitioners to diagnose, treat, monitor, and prevent disease. We support over 15 million patient visits annually and conduct over 140 million laboratory tests through leading-edge technologies and our 6,500 talented and dedicated employees located across Canada. We are a committed innovator in supporting Canadians to live healthier lives, operating Canada’s first commercial genetics lab and the country’s largest online patient portal, with more than 9 million Canadians receiving their results online. LifeLabs has been named one of Canada’s Best Employers (2021, 2022 and 2023) and Best Employers for Diversity (2022 and 2023) by Forbes and recognized for having an award-winning Mental Health Program from Benefits Canada.

About Guelph-Wellington Women in Crisis

Guelph-Wellington Women in Crisis is a feminist, community-based organization that is fiercely committed to safety, advocacy, education, and support for women and gender-diverse people impacted by gender-based violence (GBV). For nearly 50 years, we have been a leader in both prevention and intervention, helping survivors rebuild their lives while working to create lasting systemic change. Our Programs & Services include: 24-hour Crisis Line, emergency residential shelter at Marianne’s Place (28 beds), four counselling & support service programs in Guelph [Transitional and Housing Support, Family Court Support, Anti-Human Trafficking, Sexual Assault Centre] and Rural Women’s Support Program offices in Fergus, Mount Forest, Palmerston & Erin.

