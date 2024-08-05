Linamar Corporation Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

GUELPH, Ontario, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Linamar Corporation (TSX:LNR) today announced detailed results of the votes cast for two motions held during the Annual General Meeting of the Company on Thursday, May 15, 2025 in Guelph, Ontario, as set out below.

Election of Directors

The following nominees, as listed in the management proxy circular, for the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of Linamar Corporation.

Nominees Votes For Votes Withheld # of Shares % # of Shares % Linda Hasenfratz 34,615,965 73% 12,902,950 27% Jim Jarrell 37,592,274 79% 9,926,641 21% Mark Stoddart 30,921,891 65% 16,597,024 35% Lisa Forwell 40,731,805 86% 6,787,110 14% Terry Reidel 30,543,876 64% 16,975,039 36% Dennis Grimm 40,448,813 85% 7,070,102 15%

Appointment of Auditors

The shareholders were asked to re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditors of the Corporation.

Votes For Votes Withheld # of Shares % # of Shares % Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP 45,256,180 95% 2,419,603 5%

Linamar Corporation (TSX:LNR) is a diversified advanced manufacturing company where the intersection of leading-edge technology and deep manufacturing expertise is creating solutions that power vehicles, motion, work and lives for the future. The Company is made up of two operating segments – the Industrial segment and the Mobility segment, both global leaders in manufacturing solutions and world-class developers of highly engineered products. The Industrial segment is comprised of Skyjack and the newly formed Linamar Agriculture operating group which consists of the MacDon, Salford and Bourgault brands. Skyjack manufactures scissors, boom and telehandler lifts for the aerial work platform industry. Within the Agriculture portfolio MacDon manufactures combine draper headers and self-propelled windrowers for harvesting, Salford supplies farm tillage and crop fertilizer application equipment while Bourgault is a leader in air seeding technology. The Mobility segment is focused on propulsion systems, structural and chassis systems, energy storage and power generation for both the global electrified and traditionally powered vehicle markets. Operationally, Mobility is organized into three regional groups North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the new Linamar Structures product group. The Regional Mobility groups are vertically integrated operations combining expertise in light metal casting, forging, machining and assembly. The Linamar Structures Group offers competitive lightweight innovations for safety-critical components and systems for the global mobility market. Design, development, and testing services for the Mobility segment are provided by McLaren Engineering. Linamar’s medical solutions group, Linamar MedTech, focuses on manufacturing solutions for medical devices and precision medical components. Linamar has over 32,000 employees in 75 manufacturing locations, 16 R&D centres and 31 sales offices in 19 countries in North and South America, Europe and Asia, which generated sales of $10.6 billion in 2024. For more information about Linamar Corporation and its industry-leading products and services, visit www.linamar.com or follow us on our social media channels.

Contact:

Andrea Bowman

Linamar Corporation

Tel: 519.836.7550



