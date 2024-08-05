Linamar Corporation to Acquire Aludyne’s North American Assets, Further Enhancing Structural Casting Capabilities

GUELPH, Ontario, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Linamar Corporation (TSX:LNR) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire select assets of Aludyne Incorporated’s North American operations. Aludyne is a Tier 1 automotive supplier specializing in lightweight aluminum chassis and structural technologies. The transaction, valued at $300 million USD, significantly expands Linamar’s manufacturing footprint across North America, notably in the United States.

This acquisition is highly complementary to Linamar’s existing Structures and Chassis business, adding advanced capabilities in aluminum casting, precision machining, and product design. Aludyne’s portfolio includes knuckles, subframes, control arms, and axle housings, which aligns with Linamar’s strategic focus on propulsion-agnostic structural components. Upon deal completion, these Aludyne North America facilities will be integrated into the Linamar Structures Group, part of the company’s broader Mobility Segment.

The addition of U.S.-based manufacturing assets is expected to further strengthen Linamar’s ability to support customers locally, which is increasingly important in today’s dynamic global trade environment. A diversified geographic footprint ensures resilience and flexibility in responding to evolving geopolitical and regulatory frameworks, while maintaining high standards of quality and delivery.

This transaction also supports Linamar’s Canadian operations with new collaborative business opportunities for cast and machined products, reinforcing the company’s commitment to its domestic manufacturing base. Linamar remains a strong and stable presence in Canada, with a long-standing history of innovation, investment, and partnership with key OEM customers.

Linamar has successfully executed similar integrations in the past, and this acquisition follows a proven model. Working closely with our valued customer base, Linamar has developed a long-term, sustainable business plan that ensures continuity and growth. The highly qualified and capable Aludyne teams will be a valuable addition to Linamar’s global workforce.

The transaction is expected to be accretive soon after acquisition.

Linda Hasenfratz, Executive Chair of Linamar, commented:

“We are thrilled to welcome the Aludyne teams into the Linamar family. This acquisition enhances our leadership in propulsion-agnostic, lightweight aluminum casting and machining technologies. Aludyne’s proprietary light metal casting technology offers great growth opportunity to our structural casting business and further strengthens our Mobility business.”

Jim Jarrell, CEO and President of Linamar, added:

“This is another example of how Linamar’s strong financial position, operational excellence, and history of successful integrations create new opportunities in the market. It also reinforces supply chain stability for our OEM customers. We look forward to completing the transaction and integrating Aludyne North America into our global Mobility operations.”

Eric Showalter, CEO of Aludyne, stated:

“This is a very exciting opportunity for the Aludyne North America team to join forces with a company as strong and respected as Linamar – one that deeply values its customers, shareholders, and employees. This combination positions the business for continued growth, innovation, and long-term success.”

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close within 30 days. Linamar will fund the acquisition using available liquidity under its existing credit facilities and cash on hand.

On the transaction, National Bank Capital Markets acted as the Financial Advisor to Linamar.

Linamar Corporation (TSX:LNR) is a diversified advanced manufacturing company where the intersection of leading-edge technology and deep manufacturing expertise is creating solutions that power vehicles, motion, work and lives for the future. At the heart of Linamar is the technologies we deliver; casting, forging, metal forming, machining and assembly and fully engineered products. We serve a broad variety of industries, from our On and Off Highway Mobility business to our Agricultural and Access businesses to new areas of expansion in MedTech, Water, Power, Defense and Robotics. We proudly market our global, class leading products under the brands Linamar, Skyjack, MacDon, Salford, Bourgault and McLaren Engineering. Linamar has over 34,000 employees in 75 manufacturing locations, 17 R&D centers and 31 sales offices in 19 countries in North and South America, Europe and Asia, which generated sales of more than $10.5 billion in 2024. For more information about Linamar Corporation and its industry-leading products and services, visit www.linamar.com or follow us on our social media channels.

To the extent any forward-looking statement in this press release constitutes “future-oriented financial information” or “financial outlooks” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, such information is being provided to demonstrate the anticipated results and the reader is cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose and the reader should not place undue reliance on such future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks. Future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks, as with forward-looking statements generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and subject to risks. The Company’s actual financial position and results of operations may differ materially from management’s current expectations. Any future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks used herein is neither audited nor reviewed. Where possible, the information has been constructed by management from available audited or audit reviewed financial statements. Where no audited or audit reviewed information has been available, additional management accounting information has been utilized to construct the financial information. The targets set forth in the future-oriented financial information, and the related assumptions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. While Linamar believes there is a reasonable basis for these targets, such targets may not be met. Accordingly, do not place undue reliance on any future-oriented financial information or financial outlooks.

For further information regarding this release please contact

Linda Hasenfratz at (519) 836-7550.



