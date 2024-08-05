Liquid I.V. Debuts Innovative New Sugar-Free Hydration Multiplier in Canada

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Liquid I.V., the number one selling powdered hydration brand in Canada1 announced the expansion of their product portfolio with the launch of the new Sugar-Free Hydration Multiplier. Available in the delicious and refreshing White Peach flavour, this launch marks Liquid I.V.’s most significant innovation in the market to date and is the brand’s first sugar-free offering for Canadians.

“Sugar-free marks a bold step forward for Liquid I.V., cementing our place not only as leaders but innovators of hydration solutions,” said Anusha Babbar, Senior Vice President of International, Unilever Wellbeing. “Canadians have shown great love to Liquid I.V. these past two years in market, so we’re thrilled to be expanding our Canadian offering in the wellness category to meet their demands for a sugar-free option.”

Liquid I.V. entered Canada in 2023, marking its first expansion beyond the U.S., and quickly established itself as a leading provider of powdered hydration. Yet, fans of the electrolyte beverage have been vocal about the need for a sugar-free option to meet their lifestyle needs. Today, Liquid I.V. responds to the demand with a first-of-its-kind formula that is scientifically formulated to restore electrolyte imbalances that occur through performance, heat, travel and adventure, without the sugar.

“Sugar is often used as a key ingredient in electrolyte beverages for hydration support. We clinically tested countless sugar-free formulations to ensure that we weren’t just ticking a box, but creating a formula backed by science that truly supported functional hydration,” said Lori Lauersen, Senior Vice President R&D, Unilever Wellbeing. “What we developed was an amino acid blend available in our Sugar-Free Hydration Multiplier, all delivered within a delightful peach flavoured beverage.”

Liquid I.V. Sugar-Free White Peach Hydration Multiplier delivers smart 0 sugar hydration that supports consumers in maintaining their wellness goals. It contains:

0g sugar

6 essential vitamins and minerals

Blend of amino acids

No artificial flavours or colours

100% + daily value of essential B vitamins (B3, B5, B12)

To enjoy, simply pour one easy-to-open packet into 500ml of water, mix or shake, and hydrate. Its convenient single-serve, travel-friendly packets are easy to enjoy on the go.

Liquid I.V. Sugar-Free White Peach is currently available at Costco Canada and will be available on Amazon.ca later this month.

About Liquid I.V.®

Liquid I.V.® is a wellness company based in Los Angeles, CA. We believe hydration is the bedrock of wellness so our products are designed to deliver hydration and additional benefits with delicious flavour. The product line features great-tasting, non-GMO electrolyte drink mixes for enhanced hydration. As a purpose-driven brand, giving back is at the core of Liquid I.V.’s DNA, to date we’ve donated over 71 million servings to people in need around the globe.

Liquid I.V.® contributes over 1% of brand revenue to our Impact Program focused on Clean Water Access & Hydration Aid. Liquid I.V.® provides grants to organizations that expand clean water access. We are committed to our goal of donating 150 million Liquid I.V.® sticks over the next 10 years.

Liquid I.V. is available in-store at Costco, Walmart, and other national retailers, and online on Amazon.ca. To learn more, visit www.liquid-iv.ca and follow @liquidivcanada on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

For more information, please contact:

Amanda Federchuk

Ketchum, on behalf of Liquid I.V.

[email protected]

416-505-0517

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88416961-2360-4397-b31b-1902cb1dd755

________________________

1Nielsen, L52W PE Nov 30th, 2024. $ POS Share. Powdered Hydration; Fruit Drinks Isotonics, Oral Rehydration, Sports Nutrition (Drinks & Powders).



CBJ Newsmakers