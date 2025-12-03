Liquid I.V.® Makes Big Game Debut, Redefining Wellness on the World’s Biggest Stage

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dehydration hides in plain sight, and by the time you feel it, it’s already slowing you down. With so much noise in the hydration space, Liquid I.V.® cuts through with a clear, science-driven approach that puts consumers first. Now, the brand is ready to step onto football’s biggest field to make one thing clear: enhanced hydration isn’t a gimmick, it’s a game-changer.

This February, the #1 powdered hydration brand in Canada is making its prime-time debut with a first-half Big Game commercial. This isn’t just a first for Liquid I.V., it’s a wake-up call for everyone, from the players and coaches on the field to the fans cheering in the stands or from the comfort of their home. Hydration is stepping onto the field to deliver the game-winning play for Liquid I.V.

“We’re here to deliver the unexpected to Canadians,” said Ben Graham, Associate Director at Liquid I.V. Canada. “We’ve disrupted what hydration looks like in culture and now we’re taking it to the biggest stage in North American sports to remind Canada that hydration isn’t optional – it’s essential.

This isn’t a one-off stunt, it’s the next move in a winning strategy. Earlier this year, Liquid I.V. rewrote the rules of hydration by introducing a refreshed look and feel. Then, the brand launched its boldest product ever in Canada with its Sugar-Free Hydration Multiplier. Additionally, Liquid I.V. has become synonymous with Canada’s biggest cultural moments from the Badlands Music Festival at the Calgary Stampede to the Grand Prix Festival in Montreal. Liquid I.V. has proven that it doesn’t follow the same playbook as most other brands, it creates its own that continually raises the bar.

With Ketchum driving media and influencer strategy, Salt XC crafting immersive moments, Initiative managing paid media strategy, and Vayner Media amplifying the story on social, Liquid I.V. is bringing together a team of creative advisors to ensure hydration gets the airtime it deserves in Canada.

“Put bold creative thinking behind a mission to support hydration for Canadians, and you create a movement that can’t be ignored,” added Graham. “We’re flipping the script and pushing boundaries to bring hydration into the cultural conversation – and push dehydration out of it.”

Follow the journey to the Big Game across Instagram and TikTok (@liquidivcanada).

About Liquid I.V.®

Liquid I.V.® is a wellness company based in Los Angeles, CA. We believe hydration is the bedrock of wellness so our products are designed to deliver hydration and additional benefits with delicious flavour. The product line features great-tasting, non-GMO electrolyte drink mixes for enhanced hydration. As a purpose-driven brand, giving back is at the core of Liquid I.V.’s DNA, to date we’ve donated over 71 million servings to people in need around the globe.

Liquid I.V.® contributes over 1% of brand revenue to our Impact Program focused on Clean Water Access & Hydration Aid. Liquid I.V.® provides grants to organizations that expand clean water access. We are committed to our goal of donating 150 million Liquid I.V.® sticks over the next 10 years.

Liquid I.V. is available in-store at Costco, Walmart, and other national retailers, and online on Amazon.ca. To learn more, visit www.liquid-iv.ca and follow @liquidivcanada on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

