Loblaw stores and customers raise and donate more than $6.8 million in support of PC Children’s Charity throughout 2025

BRAMPTON, Ontario, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In 2025, thanks to the generosity of customers all across the country, Loblaw Companies Limited raised and donated over $6.8 million in support of President’s Choice Children’s Charity – operators of Canada’s largest charitable direct-to-school food program.

Much of the funds were raised during the company’s ‘Get to Give Days’ campaign, which ran from October 16 to November 2. During this time, the company pledged to match customer donations made at checkout, up to $2 million. Customer response to the program was outstanding, leading to a $2.6 million donation to the Charity. Customers also gave at cash all throughout the year, either through a direct appeal, or most recently via a bill round-up.

As a result of this incredible generosity, this year, PC Children’s Charity was able to reach its goal of feeding 1 million kids annually through its signature program, Power Full Kids Eat Well, which reaches children and youth in approximately 2,200 schools across Canada. This program has a dual purpose: to remove hunger as a barrier to learning for children, and to teach them how to grow and cook food, promote healthy habits, develop life skills, and build self-confidence.

“We are forever grateful to Canadians, and Loblaw, for their giving spirit,” said Shantelle Rhynold, Director, PC Children’s Charity. “This campaign, in part, helped us to achieve our longstanding goal of feeding 1 million kids annually. We know it takes a village to raise up our youth, and in every part of the country, we saw Canadians helping to make our purpose a reality.”

About President’s Choice Children’s Charity (Charitable Registration: 86842 1546 RR0001)

For 36 years, President’s Choice Children’s Charity has been dedicated to helping children across Canada, and in that time, has nurtured the wellbeing of over 10 million children. Since 2018, the charity has been committed to the fight against childhood hunger to ensure all Canadian children can live the life they choose. President’s Choice Children’s Charity operates the nation’s largest charitable direct-to-school food program and its Power Full Kids programming combines regular meals and snacks with food skills education. The charity’s ambition is to feed one million children every year, by 2025.

For more information or to give, visit www.pcchildrenscharity.ca or follow on Facebook, Instagram or X.

About Loblaw Companies Limited:

Loblaw is Canada’s food and pharmacy leader, and the nation’s largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, and healthcare services, other health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,800 locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 220,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada’s largest private sector employers.

Loblaw’s purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company’s stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,100 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and in close to 500 grocery stores; PC Financial® services; Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada’s top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer’s MarketTM, no name® and President’s Choice®. For more information, visit Loblaw’s website at www.loblaw.ca and Loblaw’s issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca.



