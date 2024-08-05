Lowkick Studio Launches $SHARDS as WorldShards Expands to Global Audiences

Abu Dhabi, UAE, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lowkick Studio has officially announced the launch of the $SHARDS token, the core of its upcoming Web3 MMORPG, WorldShards. The token generation event (TGE) coincides with listings on top-tier exchanges, beginning with Bybit and Binance Alpha. The event comes as the game transitions from Early Access toward a full PC release.

The milestone is being marked with a 30-day free trial. Players who remain active for at least 25 days during the trial will secure permanent game access. This will set the stage for WorldShards’ next growth phase.

A Fair Launch for a Player-Driven Economy

The team working on the project is using what they call a “100% fair launch model” for $SHARDS. The project will not give any tokens to the development team or early investors. The distribution is meant to put players at the center of this game world. Over half of the tokens (60%) will be used for game rewards, and 25% will fuel the ecosystem development. The other 15% will be used for marketing and community growth.

All allocations have a 6-year vesting period, which is a popular strategy in crypto to bring long-term platform sustainability. It is also important to mention that $SHARDS plays a central role in the WorldShards economy. Gamers can use it for crafting and get upgrades or rare NFTs. Token transactions are allowed and encouraged within the project’s ecosystem.

Strong Early Momentum

Even before its token launch, WorldShards has demonstrated significant traction in the blockchain gaming sector:

Over $8.9 million in NFT sales.

More than 400,000 people joined the WorldShards community.

Users spent over 3.1 million hours playing the game.

The project has also gained industry recognition. In fact, it was named “Most Anticipated Blockchain Game (2025)” and got the Best Game Design (2025) award from PlayToEarn.com.

A Distinctive Gameplay Model

WorldShards has the depth of a traditional MMORPG and lets players own things through blockchain. Players can explore, craft, fight in PvE battles, live on their own island, and own digital assets that last forever. The whole game takes place in Murrlandia, a magical sandbox world.

Here are some of the project’s features:

– Players will be able to own digital land.

– There are crafting and economy systems that are linked to $SHARDS.

– To celebrate the TGE, developers enabled a token drop for every player with full access (no gear charge required).

By using blockchain, players can prove that they own items and assets. The feature adds both economic and cultural value to the community.

About WorldShards

WorldShards is a sandbox MMORPG developed by Lowkick Studio in Abu Dhabi. This is a group of industry veterans who have worked at Wargaming, Mail.ru, Astrum Online, and more. Collectively, the team has contributed to games reaching more than 300 million players worldwide. The project is backed by Open Loot (creators of Big Time) and supported by Abu Dhabi Gaming.

This project strongly relies on blockchain integration, mixing MMO elements with Web3 digital ownership.

As mentioned, the whole ecosystem relies on the $SHARDS token to function. WorldShards has already achieved significant adoption in the Early Access phase. At this point, the team is preparing for global expansion with PC and mobile releases.

Anyone curious about WorldShards and its upcoming token launch can refer to the official website of the project. Furthermore, the social media pages below are a good place to keep in touch with the team.

X (Twitter) | Telegram | Discord | Steam

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



