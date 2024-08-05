LUFA wants a fair deal for its members

SUDBURY, Ontario, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Laurentian University Faculty Association (LUFA) is inviting the media to an important announcement about its efforts to negotiate a new collective agreement for its members. The 2021 insolvency filing under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) by the university administration put a halt to the previous round of negotiations and imposed a contract on faculty that included salary cuts, changes to the pension plan, and job losses.

What: press conference Where: Student Centre (Atrium) SC-212, Laurentian University Campus 935 Ramsey Lake Road, Sudbury, ON When: Monday, November 17, 10 a.m.

The Laurentian University Faculty Association represents 250 full-time and 200 part-time faculty at Laurentian University.

Media Contacts:

Anne Lecomte, email: [email protected], cell phone: 647-212-8730

Katie Duklas, email: [email protected]



