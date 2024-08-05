Lumine Group Inc. Announces Results for the Three And Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lumine Group Inc. (“Lumine Group” or “the Company”) (TSXV:LMN) announces financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. All amounts referred to in this press release are in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Additional information about Lumine Group is also available on SEDAR+ and on Lumine Group’s website www.luminegroup.com .

Q3 2025 Headlines:

Revenue increased 5% to $186.7 million compared to $177.3 million in the same quarter prior year (including -1% organic growth after adjusting for foreign exchange impacts).

The Company generated operating income of $65.1 million during the quarter, a 7% increase from $60.7 million in the same quarter prior year.

The Company generated net income of $24.8 million during the quarter, a 36% increase from net income of $18.3 million in the same quarter prior year.

Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) increased $27.4 million to $46.5 million compared to $19.1 million in Q3 2024, representing an increase of 143%.

Free cash flow available to shareholders (“FCFA2S”) increased $31.8 million to $42.5 million compared to $10.7 million in Q3 2024, representing an increase of 297%.

Year-to-Date Q3 2025 Headlines:

Revenue increased 14% to $549.4 million compared to $481.3 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2024 (including 0% organic growth after adjusting for foreign exchange impacts).

The Company generated operating income of $187.3 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 32% from $141.7 million in the same period prior year.

The Company generated net income of $69.2 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2025, from net loss of $288.3 million in the same period prior year.

CFO increased $103.3 million to $165.0 million compared to $61.7 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2024, representing an increase of 167%.

FCFA2S increased $109.7 million to $150.0 million compared to $40.3 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2024, representing an increase of 272%.

Total revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2025 is $186.7 million, an increase of 5%, or $9.4 million, compared to $177.3 million for the comparable period in 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, total revenue was $549.4 million, an increase of 14%, or $68.1 million, compared to $481.3 million for the comparable period in 2024. The increase for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to revenues from new acquisitions. The Company experienced organic growth of 1% and 1%, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 or -1% and 0% after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business. For acquired companies, organic growth is calculated as the difference between actual revenues achieved by each business in the financial period following acquisition, compared to the estimated revenues they achieved in the corresponding financial period preceding the date of acquisition by the Company. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Operating income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $65.1 million, an increase of 7%, or $4.4 million, compared to $60.7 million for the same period in 2024. Operating income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $187.3 million, an increase of 32%, or $45.6 million, compared to $141.7 million for the same period in 2024. The increase for the three and nine month periods is primarily attributable to improved profitability from strengthening activities of recent acquisitions. Operating income is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers. See “Non-IFRS Measures”.

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $24.8 million, an increase of 36%, or $6.5 million, compared to net income of $18.3 million for the same period in 2024. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $69.2 million compared to net loss of $288.3 million for the same period in 2024. The increase in net income for the three month period is primarily attributable to improved profitability from strengthening activities of recent acquisitions. The increase in net income for the nine months ended is primarily attributable to the mandatory conversion of preferred and special securities on March 25, 2024 such that no further preferred and special securities expense was booked in the current period.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, CFO increased $27.4 million to $46.5 million compared to $19.1 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 143%. The increase for the three months is mainly driven by lower non-cash operating working capital of $20.9 million and higher operating income of $4.4 million. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, CFO increased $103.3 million to $165.0 million compared to $61.7 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 167%. The increase for the nine months is mainly driven by lower non-cash operating working capital of $69.2 million and higher operating income of $45.6 million, partly offset by $14.9 million higher income taxes paid.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, FCFA2S increased $31.8 million to $42.5 million compared to $10.7 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 297%. The increase in the three months ended September 30, 2025 is driven by higher CFO compared to the same periods in 2024 and lower interest paid on bank indebtedness. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, FCFA2S increased $109.7 million to $150.0 million compared to $40.3 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 272%. The increase in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 is driven by higher CFO compared to the same period in 2024, higher interests received on bank deposits, and lower interest paid on bank indebtedness. FCFA2S is a non-IFRS Measure. See “Non-IFRS Measures”.

Non-IFRS Measures

Operating income (loss) refers to net income (loss) before income tax expense, amortization of intangible assets, redeemable preferred and special securities expense, gain on bargain purchase, and finance costs and other expenses (income). The Company believes that operating income is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the profitability of Lumine Group related to its core operations. Operating income (loss) is not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that operating income (loss) should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss).

The following table reconciles operating income to net income:

(Unaudited) Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 ($ in millions) ($ in millions) Net income (loss) 24.8 18.3 69.2 (288.3 ) Adjusted for: Amortization of intangible assets 27.6 29.6 79.9 81.6 Redeemable preferred and special securities expense 0.0 0.0 0.0 317.4 Gain on bargain purchase 0.0 0.0 (2.5 ) 0.0 Finance costs and other expenses 2.0 8.9 14.5 18.9 Income tax expense 10.7 3.9 26.2 12.1 Operating income 65.1 60.7 187.3 141.7

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, payment of lease obligations, interest, dividends and other proceeds received, and property and equipment purchased net of proceeds from disposal. The Company believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Lumine Group does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While the Company could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, the Company’s objective is to invest all of its FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet the Company’s hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

(Unaudited) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 ($ in millions) ($ in millions) Net cash flows from operating activities: 46.5 19.1 165.0 61.7 Adjusted for: Interest paid on lease obligations (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.3 ) (0.4 ) Interest paid on other facilities (3.7 ) (5.7 ) (11.4 ) (13.3 ) Credit facility transaction costs (0.1 ) 0.0 (0.2 ) (1.9 ) Payment of lease obligations (0.9 ) (1.6 ) (4.1 ) (4.6 ) Interest, dividends and other proceeds received 1.3 0.1 3.1 0.5 Property and equipment purchased, net of proceeds from disposal (0.6 ) (1.1 ) (2.2 ) (1.7 ) Free cash flow available to shareholders 42.5 10.7 150.0 40.3



Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Lumine Group or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Lumine Group assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

About Lumine Group Inc.

Lumine Group acquires, strengthens, and grows, vertical market software businesses in the communications and media industry. Learn more at www.luminegroup.com .

For further information:

David Nyland

Chief Executive Officer

Lumine Group

[email protected]

+1-437-353-4910

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(In thousands of USD)

Unaudited September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

Assets Current assets: Cash $ 232,469 $ 210,983 Accounts receivable, net 142,943 158,048 Unbilled revenue 52,546 35,982 Inventories 654 693 Other assets 61,969 47,183 490,581 452,889 Non-current assets: Property and equipment 7,476 7,457 Right of use assets 6,301 6,949 Deferred income taxes 11,033 9,536 Other assets 13,568 12,467 Intangible assets and goodwill 754,632 797,888 793,010 834,297 Total assets $ 1,283,591 $ 1,287,186 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 106,473 $ 107,861 Due to related parties, net 1,160 2,972 Current portion of bank indebtedness 1,192 3,190 Deferred revenue 106,987 88,442 Provisions 34 156 Acquisition holdback payables 10,016 17 Lease obligations 3,156 4,249 Income taxes payable 10,982 10,278 240,000 217,165 Non-current liabilities: Deferred income taxes 109,195 107,044 Bank indebtedness 156,089 275,443 Lease obligations 4,233 3,621 Other liabilities 7,187 5,191 276,704 391,299 Total liabilities 516,704 608,464 Equity: Capital stock 490,669 490,669 Contributed surplus 185,142 185,142 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 5,389 (13,612 ) Retained earnings (deficit) 85,687 16,523 766,887 678,722 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,283,591 $ 1,287,186



Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (loss)

(In thousands of USD, except per share amounts)

Unaudited Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue License $ 16,984 $ 12,798 $ 41,027 $ 36,205 Professional services 31,851 32,780 99,295 86,622 Hardware and other 2,637 6,589 14,654 11,332 Maintenance and other recurring 135,233 125,167 394,376 347,099 186,705 177,334 549,352 481,258 Expenses Staff 90,072 89,929 261,472 250,662 Hardware 1,488 3,657 7,889 6,595 Third party license, maintenance and professional services 10,047 8,575 31,847 28,981 Occupancy 1,008 2,246 2,976 4,117 Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 9,480 4,152 27,397 23,660 Professional fees 4,553 2,637 12,076 11,124 Other, net 3,354 3,011 12,139 7,467 Depreciation 1,615 2,473 6,305 6,925 Amortization of intangible assets 27,605 29,616 79,941 81,648 149,222 146,296 442,042 421,179 Redeemable Preferred and Special Securities expense — — — 317,362 Gain on bargain purchase — — (2,494 ) — Finance and other expenses 1,959 8,898 14,481 18,868 1,959 8,898 11,987 336,230 Income (loss) before income taxes 35,524 22,140 95,323 (276,151 ) Current income tax expense 2,519 13,572 29,780 31,127 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 8,173 (9,710 ) (3,621 ) (18,982 ) Income tax expense 10,692 3,862 26,159 12,145 Net income (loss) $ 24,832 $ 18,278 $ 69,164 $ (288,296 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 256,620,388 256,620,388 256,620,388 199,991,663 Diluted 256,620,388 256,620,388 256,620,388 255,529,839 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic and diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.07 $ 0.27 $ (1.44 )



Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (loss)

(In thousands of USD)

Unaudited Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) $ 24,832 $ 18,278 $ 69,164 $ (288,296 ) Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss): Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other (1,226 ) 7,082 19,001 2,482 Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax (1,226 ) 7,082 19,001 2,482 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ 23,606 $ 25,360 $ 88,165 $ (285,814 )



Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

(In thousands of USD)

Unaudited Nine months ended September 30, 2025 Capital stock Contributed surplus Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

Retained earnings Total equity Balance at January 1, 2025 $ 490,669 $ 185,142 $ (13,612 ) $ 16,523 $ 678,722 Total comprehensive income for the period: Net income — — — 69,164 69,164 Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other — — 19,001 — 19,001 Total other comprehensive income for the period — — 19,001 — 19,001 Total comprehensive income for the period — — 19,001 69,164 88,165 Balance at September 30, 2025 $ 490,669 $ 185,142 $ 5,389 $ 85,687 $ 766,887



Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

(In thousands of USD)

Unaudited Nine months ended September 30, 2024 Capital stock Contributed surplus

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

Retained deficit

Total equity

Balance at January 1, 2024 $ — $ (1,015,661 ) $ (6,296 ) $ (2,820,478 ) $ (3,842,435 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period: Net loss — — — (288,296 ) (288,296 ) Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other — — 2,482 — 2,482 Total other comprehensive income for the period — — 2,482 — 2,482 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period — — 2,482 (288,296 ) (285,814 ) Settlement of Preferred and Special Share Dividends in Subordinate Voting Shares 87,368 — — — 87,368 Mandatory Conversion of Preferred and Special Shares 403,301 1,200,803 — 3,095,910 4,700,014 Balance at September 30, 2024 $ 490,669 $ 185,142 $ (3,814 ) $ (12,864 ) $ 659,133



Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands of USD)

Unaudited Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 24,832 $ 18,278 $ 69,164 $ (288,296 ) Adjustments for: Depreciation 1,615 2,473 6,305 6,925 Amortization of intangible assets 27,605 29,616 79,941 81,648 Contingent consideration adjustments 750 (1,357 ) 1,225 (399 ) Preferred and Special Securities expense — — — 317,362 Gain on bargain purchase — — (2,494 ) — Finance and other expense 3,270 9,022 17,591 19,392 Income tax expense 10,692 3,862 26,159 12,145 Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations (13,316 ) (34,203 ) (1,932 ) (71,121 ) Income taxes paid (8,953 ) (8,641 ) (30,944 ) (15,957 ) Net cash flows from operating activities 46,495 19,050 165,015 61,699 Cash flows (used in) from financing activities: Interest paid on lease obligations (70 ) (105 ) (272 ) (388 ) Interest paid on bank indebtedness (3,688 ) (5,702 ) (11,387 ) (13,304 ) Proceeds from issuance of bank indebtedness — 15,000 — 155,500 Repayments of bank indebtedness (87,000 ) (17,976 ) (123,319 ) (18,464 ) Transaction costs on bank indebtedness (114 ) (25 ) (160 ) (1,874 ) Payments of lease obligations (919 ) (1,560 ) (4,145 ) (4,594 ) Net cash flows (used in) from financing activities (91,791 ) (10,368 ) (139,283 ) 116,876 Cash flows (used in) from investing activities: Acquisition of businesses (13,654 ) — (20,461 ) (144,325 ) Cash obtained with acquired businesses 6,331 — 6,331 — Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts (4,136 ) 5,685 (2,560 ) 4,706 Interest, dividends and other proceeds received 1,311 124 3,110 524 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 52 — 123 — Property and equipment purchased (602 ) (1,058 ) (2,311 ) (1,689 ) Other investing activities (48 ) (720 ) 4,209 (984 ) Net cash flows (used in) from investing activities (10,746 ) 4,031 (11,559 ) (141,768 ) Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents (1,162 ) 72 7,313 (2,959 ) (decrease) Increase in cash (57,204 ) 12,785 21,486 33,848 Cash, beginning of period 289,673 167,572 210,983 146,509 Cash, end of period 232,469 180,357 232,469 180,357



