Lumine Group Inc. Announces Results for the Three And Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lumine Group Inc. (“Lumine Group” or “the Company”) (TSXV:LMN) announces financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. All amounts referred to in this press release are in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Additional information about Lumine Group is also available on SEDAR+ and on Lumine Group’s website www.luminegroup.com.

Q3 2025 Headlines:

  • Revenue increased 5% to $186.7 million compared to $177.3 million in the same quarter prior year (including -1% organic growth after adjusting for foreign exchange impacts).
  • The Company generated operating income of $65.1 million during the quarter, a 7% increase from $60.7 million in the same quarter prior year.
  • The Company generated net income of $24.8 million during the quarter, a 36% increase from net income of $18.3 million in the same quarter prior year.
  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) increased $27.4 million to $46.5 million compared to $19.1 million in Q3 2024, representing an increase of 143%.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders (“FCFA2S”) increased $31.8 million to $42.5 million compared to $10.7 million in Q3 2024, representing an increase of 297%.

Year-to-Date Q3 2025 Headlines:

  • Revenue increased 14% to $549.4 million compared to $481.3 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2024 (including 0% organic growth after adjusting for foreign exchange impacts).
  • The Company generated operating income of $187.3 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 32% from $141.7 million in the same period prior year.
  • The Company generated net income of $69.2 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2025, from net loss of $288.3 million in the same period prior year.
  • CFO increased $103.3 million to $165.0 million compared to $61.7 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2024, representing an increase of 167%.
  • FCFA2S increased $109.7 million to $150.0 million compared to $40.3 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2024, representing an increase of 272%.

Total revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2025 is $186.7 million, an increase of 5%, or $9.4 million, compared to $177.3 million for the comparable period in 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, total revenue was $549.4 million, an increase of 14%, or $68.1 million, compared to $481.3 million for the comparable period in 2024. The increase for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to revenues from new acquisitions. The Company experienced organic growth of 1% and 1%, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 or -1% and 0% after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business. For acquired companies, organic growth is calculated as the difference between actual revenues achieved by each business in the financial period following acquisition, compared to the estimated revenues they achieved in the corresponding financial period preceding the date of acquisition by the Company. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Operating income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $65.1 million, an increase of 7%, or $4.4 million, compared to $60.7 million for the same period in 2024. Operating income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $187.3 million, an increase of 32%, or $45.6 million, compared to $141.7 million for the same period in 2024. The increase for the three and nine month periods is primarily attributable to improved profitability from strengthening activities of recent acquisitions. Operating income is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers. See “Non-IFRS Measures”.

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $24.8 million, an increase of 36%, or $6.5 million, compared to net income of $18.3 million for the same period in 2024. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $69.2 million compared to net loss of $288.3 million for the same period in 2024. The increase in net income for the three month period is primarily attributable to improved profitability from strengthening activities of recent acquisitions. The increase in net income for the nine months ended is primarily attributable to the mandatory conversion of preferred and special securities on March 25, 2024 such that no further preferred and special securities expense was booked in the current period.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, CFO increased $27.4 million to $46.5 million compared to $19.1 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 143%. The increase for the three months is mainly driven by lower non-cash operating working capital of $20.9 million and higher operating income of $4.4 million. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, CFO increased $103.3 million to $165.0 million compared to $61.7 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 167%. The increase for the nine months is mainly driven by lower non-cash operating working capital of $69.2 million and higher operating income of $45.6 million, partly offset by $14.9 million higher income taxes paid.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, FCFA2S increased $31.8 million to $42.5 million compared to $10.7 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 297%. The increase in the three months ended September 30, 2025 is driven by higher CFO compared to the same periods in 2024 and lower interest paid on bank indebtedness. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, FCFA2S increased $109.7 million to $150.0 million compared to $40.3 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 272%. The increase in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 is driven by higher CFO compared to the same period in 2024, higher interests received on bank deposits, and lower interest paid on bank indebtedness. FCFA2S is a non-IFRS Measure. See “Non-IFRS Measures”.

Non-IFRS Measures

Operating income (loss) refers to net income (loss) before income tax expense, amortization of intangible assets, redeemable preferred and special securities expense, gain on bargain purchase, and finance costs and other expenses (income). The Company believes that operating income is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the profitability of Lumine Group related to its core operations. Operating income (loss) is not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that operating income (loss) should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss).

The following table reconciles operating income to net income:

(Unaudited) Three months ended
September 30,
 Nine months ended
September 30,
  2025   2024   2025   2024  
  ($ in millions) ($ in millions)
             
Net income (loss) 24.8   18.3   69.2   (288.3 )
Adjusted for:            
Amortization of intangible assets 27.6   29.6   79.9   81.6  
Redeemable preferred and special securities expense 0.0   0.0   0.0   317.4  
Gain on bargain purchase 0.0   0.0   (2.5 ) 0.0  
Finance costs and other expenses 2.0   8.9   14.5   18.9  
Income tax expense 10.7   3.9   26.2   12.1  
Operating income 65.1   60.7   187.3   141.7  

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, payment of lease obligations, interest, dividends and other proceeds received, and property and equipment purchased net of proceeds from disposal. The Company believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Lumine Group does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While the Company could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, the Company’s objective is to invest all of its FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet the Company’s hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

(Unaudited) Three months ended
September 30,		 Nine months ended
September 30,
  2025   2024   2025   2024  
  ($ in millions) ($ in millions)
Net cash flows from operating activities: 46.5   19.1   165.0   61.7  
Adjusted for:        
Interest paid on lease obligations (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.3 ) (0.4 )
Interest paid on other facilities (3.7 ) (5.7 ) (11.4 ) (13.3 )
Credit facility transaction costs (0.1 ) 0.0   (0.2 ) (1.9 )
Payment of lease obligations (0.9 ) (1.6 ) (4.1 ) (4.6 )
Interest, dividends and other proceeds received 1.3   0.1   3.1   0.5  
Property and equipment purchased, net of proceeds from disposal (0.6 ) (1.1 ) (2.2 ) (1.7 )
Free cash flow available to shareholders 42.5   10.7   150.0   40.3  


Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Lumine Group or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Lumine Group assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

About Lumine Group Inc.

Lumine Group acquires, strengthens, and grows, vertical market software businesses in the communications and media industry. Learn more at www.luminegroup.com.

For further information:

David Nyland
Chief Executive Officer
Lumine Group
[email protected]
+1-437-353-4910

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(In thousands of USD)

Unaudited      
  September 30, 2025
   December 31, 2024
  
       
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash $ 232,469   $ 210,983  
Accounts receivable, net   142,943     158,048  
Unbilled revenue   52,546     35,982  
Inventories   654     693  
Other assets   61,969     47,183  
    490,581     452,889  
Non-current assets:      
Property and equipment   7,476     7,457  
Right of use assets   6,301     6,949  
Deferred income taxes   11,033     9,536  
Other assets   13,568     12,467  
Intangible assets and goodwill   754,632     797,888  
    793,010     834,297  
Total assets $ 1,283,591   $ 1,287,186  
       
Liabilities and Equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 106,473   $ 107,861  
Due to related parties, net   1,160     2,972  
Current portion of bank indebtedness   1,192     3,190  
Deferred revenue   106,987     88,442  
Provisions   34     156  
Acquisition holdback payables   10,016     17  
Lease obligations   3,156     4,249  
Income taxes payable   10,982     10,278  
    240,000     217,165  
Non-current liabilities:      
Deferred income taxes   109,195     107,044  
Bank indebtedness   156,089     275,443  
Lease obligations   4,233     3,621  
Other liabilities   7,187     5,191  
    276,704     391,299  
Total liabilities   516,704     608,464  
       
Equity:      
Capital stock   490,669     490,669  
Contributed surplus   185,142     185,142  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   5,389     (13,612 )
Retained earnings (deficit)   85,687     16,523  
    766,887     678,722  
       
Total liabilities and equity $ 1,283,591   $ 1,287,186  


Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (loss)
(In thousands of USD, except per share amounts)

Unaudited          
  Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,
    2025     2024     2025     2024  
           
Revenue          
License $ 16,984   $ 12,798   $ 41,027   $ 36,205  
Professional services   31,851     32,780     99,295     86,622  
Hardware and other   2,637     6,589     14,654     11,332  
Maintenance and other recurring   135,233     125,167     394,376     347,099  
    186,705     177,334     549,352     481,258  
Expenses          
Staff   90,072     89,929     261,472     250,662  
Hardware   1,488     3,657     7,889     6,595  
Third party license, maintenance and professional services   10,047     8,575     31,847     28,981  
Occupancy   1,008     2,246     2,976     4,117  
Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment   9,480     4,152     27,397     23,660  
Professional fees   4,553     2,637     12,076     11,124  
Other, net   3,354     3,011     12,139     7,467  
Depreciation   1,615     2,473     6,305     6,925  
Amortization of intangible assets   27,605     29,616     79,941     81,648  
    149,222     146,296     442,042     421,179  
           
Redeemable Preferred and Special Securities expense               317,362  
Gain on bargain purchase           (2,494 )    
Finance and other expenses   1,959     8,898     14,481     18,868  
    1,959     8,898     11,987     336,230  
           
Income (loss) before income taxes   35,524     22,140     95,323     (276,151 )
           
Current income tax expense   2,519     13,572     29,780     31,127  
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)   8,173     (9,710 )   (3,621 )   (18,982 )
Income tax expense   10,692     3,862     26,159     12,145  
           
Net income (loss) $ 24,832   $ 18,278   $ 69,164   $ (288,296 )
           
Weighted average shares outstanding:          
Basic   256,620,388     256,620,388     256,620,388     199,991,663  
Diluted   256,620,388     256,620,388     256,620,388     255,529,839  
           
Earnings (loss) per share:          
Basic and diluted $ 0.10   $ 0.07   $ 0.27   $ (1.44 )
           


Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (loss)
(In thousands of USD)

Unaudited            
  Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30,
    2025     2024     2025     2024  
             
Net income (loss) $ 24,832   $ 18,278   $ 69,164   $ (288,296 )
             
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):            
             
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other   (1,226 )   7,082     19,001     2,482  
             
Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax   (1,226 )   7,082     19,001     2,482  
             
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ 23,606   $ 25,360   $ 88,165   $ (285,814 )


Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
(In thousands of USD)

Unaudited                  
Nine months ended September 30, 2025                  
  Capital stock   Contributed surplus   Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
   Retained earnings   Total equity  
                   
Balance at January 1, 2025 $ 490,669   $ 185,142   $ (13,612 ) $ 16,523   $ 678,722  
                   
Total comprehensive income for the period:                  
Net income               69,164     69,164  
                   
Other comprehensive income:                  
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other           19,001         19,001  
Total other comprehensive income for the period           19,001         19,001  
                   
Total comprehensive income for the period           19,001     69,164     88,165  
                   
Balance at September 30, 2025 $ 490,669   $ 185,142   $ 5,389   $ 85,687   $ 766,887  


Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
(In thousands of USD)

Unaudited            
Nine months ended September 30, 2024            
  Capital stock   Contributed surplus
   Accumulated other comprehensive loss
   Retained deficit
   Total equity
  
             
Balance at January 1, 2024 $   $ (1,015,661 ) $ (6,296 ) $ (2,820,478 ) $ (3,842,435 )
             
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:            
Net loss               (288,296 )   (288,296 )
             
Other comprehensive income:            
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other           2,482         2,482  
Total other comprehensive income for the period           2,482         2,482  
             
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period           2,482     (288,296 )   (285,814 )
             
Settlement of Preferred and Special Share Dividends in Subordinate Voting Shares   87,368                 87,368  
Mandatory Conversion of Preferred and Special Shares   403,301     1,200,803         3,095,910     4,700,014  
             
Balance at September 30, 2024 $ 490,669   $ 185,142   $ (3,814 ) $ (12,864 ) $ 659,133  


Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands of USD)

Unaudited        
  Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,
    2025     2024     2025     2024  
         
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net income (loss) $ 24,832   $ 18,278   $ 69,164   $ (288,296 )
Adjustments for:        
Depreciation   1,615     2,473     6,305     6,925  
Amortization of intangible assets   27,605     29,616     79,941     81,648  
Contingent consideration adjustments   750     (1,357 )   1,225     (399 )
Preferred and Special Securities expense               317,362  
Gain on bargain purchase           (2,494 )    
Finance and other expense   3,270     9,022     17,591     19,392  
Income tax expense   10,692     3,862     26,159     12,145  
Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations   (13,316 )   (34,203 )   (1,932 )   (71,121 )
Income taxes paid   (8,953 )   (8,641 )   (30,944 )   (15,957 )
Net cash flows from operating activities   46,495     19,050     165,015     61,699  
         
Cash flows (used in) from financing activities:        
Interest paid on lease obligations   (70 )   (105 )   (272 )   (388 )
Interest paid on bank indebtedness   (3,688 )   (5,702 )   (11,387 )   (13,304 )
Proceeds from issuance of bank indebtedness       15,000         155,500  
Repayments of bank indebtedness   (87,000 )   (17,976 )   (123,319 )   (18,464 )
Transaction costs on bank indebtedness   (114 )   (25 )   (160 )   (1,874 )
Payments of lease obligations   (919 )   (1,560 )   (4,145 )   (4,594 )
Net cash flows (used in) from financing activities   (91,791 )   (10,368 )   (139,283 )   116,876  
         
Cash flows (used in) from investing activities:        
Acquisition of businesses   (13,654 )       (20,461 )   (144,325 )
Cash obtained with acquired businesses   6,331         6,331      
Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts   (4,136 )   5,685     (2,560 )   4,706  
Interest, dividends and other proceeds received   1,311     124     3,110     524  
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   52         123      
Property and equipment purchased   (602 )   (1,058 )   (2,311 )   (1,689 )
Other investing activities   (48 )   (720 )   4,209     (984 )
Net cash flows (used in) from investing activities   (10,746 )   4,031     (11,559 )   (141,768 )
         
Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents   (1,162 )   72     7,313     (2,959 )
(decrease) Increase in cash   (57,204 )   12,785     21,486     33,848  
         
Cash, beginning of period   289,673     167,572     210,983     146,509  
Cash, end of period   232,469     180,357     232,469     180,357  


