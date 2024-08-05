MADD Canada Adds Five New Victims’ Names to Alberta Memorial Monument

SPRUCE GROVE, Alberta, Sept. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, victims of crashes involving alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs will be honoured at MADD Canada’s annual Memorial Monument Ceremony. This year, five new names have been added to the Monument located at the Parkland RCMP Detachment in Spruce Grove, bringing the total number of victims to 74.

Every year, hundreds of Canadians are killed, and thousands more are injured in alcohol, cannabis and/or other drug-related crashes. Behind these numbers are senseless and preventable tragedies that devastate families and communities.

“Today’s ceremony is about honouring lives and acknowledging the deep wounds impaired driving crashes leave behind,” said Tanya Hansen Pratt, National President of MADD Canada, whose mother, Beryl, was killed by an impaired driver in 1999. “It’s also about renewing our commitment to prevent further tragedies. No family should have to endure the pain of losing a loved one to impaired driving.”

During the ceremony, victims’ names will be read, candles will be lit in their honour, and attendees will have the opportunity to visit the Monument to place flowers in a quiet moment of remembrance.

Families, friends, community members and special guests will be attending the ceremony today, including: MADD Canada Board Member for Alberta/Northwest Territories/Nunavut Region, Tracy Franklin; Calgary Police Service, Inspector Andy Woodward; RCMP Parkland Detachment, Sergeant Darrin Turnbull; Parkland County Mayor, Allan Gamble; Edmonton Police Service, Supt. Angela Kemp; MADD Canada Victim Services Manager—Western Region, Gillian Phillips; MADD Calgary & Area Chapter President, Aaron Libby; and MADD Edmonton & Area Chapter Volunteer, Lynda McCullough.

Since 2009, MADD Canada has established Memorial Monuments for victims of impaired driving in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, Quebec, and Ontario. Ceremonies are held each year to unveil new names added to the Monuments and to pay tribute to all victims. The Prince Edward Island Monument will be unveiled soon, and we are working towards establishing a similar monument in British Columbia.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit www.madd.ca.

