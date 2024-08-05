MADD Canada and NLC Partner to Fight Impaired Driving Among Newfoundland and Labrador Youth

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A new school year brings a new opportunity to reach young people with life-saving messages. Today, MADD Canada, in partnership with provincial sponsor NLC, will showcase its 2025-2026 School Program with a special screening at Beaconsfield Junior High in St. John’s.

Designed for students in Grades 7 through 12, MADD Canada’s School Program reaches thousands of youth across the country each year with one-hour presentations that offer a powerful look at the dangers and consequences of driving after consuming alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs. The presentations equip students with the knowledge and motivation to avoid driving impaired or riding with an impaired driver.

“Road crashes are a leading cause of death among Canadian youth, and alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs are involved in more than half of those crashes,” says Dawn Regan, Chief Operating Officer of MADD Canada. “Educating young people is one of the most important ways we can stop impaired driving by empowering them to keep themselves and others safe. We are grateful to NLC, our Provincial Sponsor, for supporting the delivery of 20 presentations this year.”

This year’s 60-minute presentations include the choice of five English and four French dramatic short films that illustrate the risks of impaired driving. Additionally, an interactive quiz reinforces key lessons and encourages students to reflect on their choices. Each session ends with powerful testimonies from victims and survivors, including a new testimonial from Alyssa Kryger, who was injured in a 2018 crash involving cannabis and whose father and uncle were killed in the same crash.

“Impaired driving continues to devastate families and communities,” said Bruce Keating, President and CEO of NLC. “We are proud to support MADD Canada’s School Program, which helps young people understand the real consequences of impaired driving and empowers them to make choices that prevent future tragedies.”



Schools can select the presentation format that works best for them — traditional assembly, classroom, or virtual. Following the presentation, each school receives an Educators’ Guide and a School Kit with additional content to help teachers continue the sober driving conversation with students throughout the school year.

MADD Canada is grateful to its national and provincial sponsors for supporting the School Program. For more information on our sponsors and to view a clip of MADD Canada’s School Program, check out: maddyouth.ca/school-program/.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit www.madd.ca.

About NLC

NLC is a Crown Corporation of the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador with responsibility through the Liquor Corporation Act, the Liquor Control Act, and the Cannabis Control Act for the importation, sale, distribution, and management of beverage alcohol and cannabis. NLC is one of the province’s largest retailers, offering over 4,000 products annually from more than 20 countries. Its extensive retail distribution network includes 28 corporate Liquor Stores, over 140 Liquor Express locations, more than 550 Brewer’s Agent outlets, and approximately 1,300 licensed establishments including restaurants, lounges and other licensees. In addition to alcohol, NLC regulates and distributes to 59 licensed cannabis retailers and operates a secure online platform for legal cannabis purchases at ShopCannabisNL.com.

For more information:

Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer, 905-330-7565 or [email protected]

Tara Haley, Manager Corporate Responsibility and Communications, NLC, 709-724-1165 or [email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers