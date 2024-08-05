Magical Midways Inc. Pleads Guilty to Safety Maintenance Violation

Ontario, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toronto, ON, July 2, 2025 – Magical Midways Inc. has pleaded guilty to one count of violating the Technical Standards and Safety Act, following a serious safety incident involving one of its amusement rides in Campbellford, Ontario. The Ontario Court has imposed a fine of $30,000, along with a 25% victim surcharge.

The incident occurred in August 2022 at the Campbellford Fair, where one of the cars became detached from the ride known as the Tilt-A-Whirl while in operation. At the time, the car was carrying three passengers and they all sustained minor injuries.

An investigation by the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) revealed that Magical Midways Inc. failed to maintain proper inspection records in accordance with Ontario Regulation 221/01. The employee responsible for maintenance used a simplified checklist that did not reflect the manufacturer’s required procedures. The logbook lacked any documentation of the necessary inspection and testing of fasteners on the car’s pivot pin assembly – a failure that led to the unit’s unexpected detachment.

“Maintenance is just as important as installation when it comes to amusement ride safety,” said AJ Kadirgamar, Director of TSSA’s Amusement Devices Safety Program. “Installation ensures a ride is set up for safe use, but ongoing maintenance ensures it remains safe over time. Overlooking key procedures or failing to document them can put users at serious risk.

Every detail matters in maintenance, and the purpose of the logbook is to record all safety actions carried out. As the regulator, we urge amusement device operators to devote the necessary attention and effort to this safety process designed to help protect both property and passengers.”

TSSA’s data show that failures in maintenance and record-keeping remain a key compliance issue in the amusement devices sector. According to TSSA’s latest Public Safety Report, the highest number of orders issued during periodic inspections of amusement devices in fiscal year 2024 — accounting for 7.69% of all orders — were related to operators’ failure to ensure that certified mechanics performed periodic maintenance and documented it in the associated log books.

