AURORA, Ontario, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
ANNOUNCES DATE FOR SECOND QUARTER 2025 RESULTS
FRIDAY, AUGUST 1st, 2025 @ 8:00 AM EDT
|LIVE AUDIO WEBCAST
|Webcast Registration: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/762762922
|DIAL-IN DETAILS
|Participant Toll-Free Dial-In:
|1-800-715-9871
|Participant Toll Dial-In:
|1-646-307-1963
|Conference ID:
|9829976
|Slide presentation will be available on our website Investors | Magna prior to the call
|REBROADCAST INFORMATION
|Replay available 2 hours after the call and will expire August 8th, 2025 @ 11:59 PM EDT
|Toll-Free Dial-In:
|1-800-770-2030
|Toll Dial-In:
|1-609-800-9909
|Conference ID:
|9829976
INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
[email protected] 905-726-7035
WEBCAST CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
[email protected] 905-726-7108
OUR BUSINESS(1)
Magna is more than one of the world’s largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company built to innovate, with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of approximately 167,000(2) employees across 342 manufacturing operations and 103 product development, engineering and sales centres spanning 28 countries. With 65+ years of expertise, our ecosystem of interconnected products combined with our complete vehicle expertise uniquely positions us to advance mobility in an expanded transportation landscape.
For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit www.magna.com or follow us on social.
(1) Manufacturing operations, product development, engineering and sales centres include certain operations accounted for under the equity method.
(2) Number of employees includes approximately 155,000 employees at our wholly owned or controlled entities and over 12,000 employees at certain operations accounted for under the equity method.