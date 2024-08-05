Skip to content
Magna International Inc. Announces Date for Third Quarter 2025 Results

AURORA, Ontario, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
ANNOUNCES DATE FOR THIRD QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 31st, 2025 @ 8:00 AM ET

LIVE AUDIO WEBCAST
Webcast Registration: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/726766546
 
DIAL-IN DETAILS
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In:   1-800-715-9871
Participant Toll Dial-In:   1-646-307-1963
Conference ID:   9829976
Slide presentation will be available on our website Investors | Magna prior to the call
     
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call and will expire November 7th, 2025 @ 11:59 PM EDT
Toll-Free Dial-In:   1-800-770-2030
Toll Dial-In:   1-609-800-9909
Conference ID:   9829976
     

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
[email protected] 905-726-7035

WEBCAST CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
[email protected] 905-726-7108

OUR BUSINESS
Magna is more than one of the world’s largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company built to innovate, with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of over 164,000 employees across 338 manufacturing operations and 106 product development, engineering and sales centres spanning 28 countries. With 65+ years of expertise, our ecosystem of interconnected products combined with our complete vehicle expertise uniquely positions us to advance mobility in an expanded transportation landscape.

For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit www.magna.com or follow us on social.


