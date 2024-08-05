Make Sober Driving Part of Your Costume this Halloween 

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With Halloween just days away and goblins and superheroes preparing to fill the streets, MADD Canada is reminding everyone to plan ahead and drive sober to help protect children and families enjoying the festivities.

Every year, hundreds of Canadians are killed and thousands are injured in alcohol, cannabis and/or other drug-related crashes. These entirely preventable tragedies leave lasting impacts on families and communities across the country.

“Halloween should be full of fun, laughter, and safe celebrations — but impaired driving can turn a night of joy into heartbreak,” said MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt. “The best costume this Halloween is to stay sober behind the wheel and keep an eye out for trick-or-treaters, so everyone makes it home safely.”

Everyone can do their part to keep Halloween celebrations and roads safe by:

Never driving a car, boat, ATV or any other vehicle while impaired;

Never getting into a vehicle being operated by someone who’s impaired;

Always planning ahead so you know how you are getting home safely;

Calling 911 if you see a driver you suspect is impaired.

Those looking for a safe, sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada’s Official Designated Rideshare APP. Visit uber.com/ca/en/ for more information.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit madd.ca.

For more information, contact:

Tanya Hansen Pratt, MADD Canada National President, 705-623-3148 or [email protected]

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or [email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers