Maple Financial Announces Strategic Equity Investment from Nesto Group via CMLS

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Maple Financial (“Maple”), Canada’s fastest-growing alternative residential mortgage lender, is proud to announce a strategic equity investment (the “Investment”) from Nesto Group (“nesto”) via its wholly owned subsidiary CMLS.

This investment brings together the strengths of Maple, nesto, and CMLS – combining a cutting-edge mortgage technology ecosystem, broad distribution channels, and Maple’s industry-leading Broker Relationship Management (“BRM”) underwriting framework. It marks the beginning of a technology-driven partnership designed to accelerate product development, expand distribution, and deepen the value delivered to mortgage broker partners across Canada to provide a premier alternative lending experience to Canadian consumers.

“Canadians are increasingly turning to the broker channel to access a wider range of lenders, competitive rates, and personalized guidance,” said Andrew Gilmour, Senior Vice President, Residential of CMLS. “CMLS is committed to supporting Canadians through their homeownership journeys with top of the line products and providing brokers with optionality – whether it’s through our CMLS branded AVEO solution or Maple’s mortgage product.”

“This strategic partnership unites two of Canada’s most innovative mortgage organizations,” said Daniel Webster, President of Maple Financial. “nesto and CMLS combine state-of-the-art mortgage technology and servicing expertise. Maple will leverage nesto’s digital platform and CMLS’s robust lending, advisory, and asset management capabilities to expand our product shelf, improve speed to market, and deliver more choice and transparency to brokers, borrowers, and institutional partners.”

Together, Maple and Nesto Group, through CMLS, will accelerate the launch of new products, drive alternative-lending innovation, and deliver a best-in-class BRM service level that empowers broker partners nationwide.

About Maple Financial

Maple Financial is an industry-leading alternative mortgage lender, pioneering the Broker Relationship Management (“BRM”) underwriting model—an inventive framework that blends speed, precision, and high-touch service. With its distinctive product shelf and specialized funding partnerships, Maple delivers a unique suite of solutions for brokers and borrowers across Canada.

About Nesto Group

Nesto Group is Canada’s leading provider of mortgage technology and financing solutions, with over $73 billion in residential and commercial mortgages under administration. We are trusted by many of the country’s most prominent financial institutions.

Nesto Group’s activities are carried out principally through CMLS , nesto , and Nesto Cloud . Its mission: to build Canada’s mortgage ecosystem of the future and create a true Canadian champion.

Media Contact

Martin Aubut,

CMO Nesto Group

[email protected]

514.262.6712



CBJ Newsmakers