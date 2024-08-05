Maple Rock Capital Partners Files Early Warning Report

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. (“Maple Rock”) has filed an early warning report on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com) with respect to the common shares (“Shares”) of Optiva Inc. (the “Issuer”) controlled by Maple Rock and this news release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62‐103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

Pursuant to two share purchase agreements between Maple Rock and certain acquirors dated December 30, 2025, Maple Rock sold 611,295 Shares and 611,296 Shares for an aggregate of 1,222,591 Shares, bringing Maple Rock’s holdings in the Issuer to 89,624 Shares, representing approximately 1.4% of the then issued and outstanding Shares.

Immediately prior to the sales of Shares, Maple Rock owned 1,312,215 Shares representing approximately 21.1% of the Shares of the Issuer. Immediately following the sales, Maple Rock owned 89,624 Shares, representing approximately 1.4% of the then issued and outstanding Shares.

Maple Rock holds the Shares as a portfolio manager on behalf of accounts it manages. Maple Rock expects to dispose of its remaining Shares pursuant to the Issuer’s going-private transaction pursuant to which the issuer is being acquired by Qvantel.

A copy of Maple Rock’s early warning report has been filed on the Issuer’s profile on SEDAR+ and may be obtained upon request by contacting Maple Rock’s Chief Financial Officer, telephone: (416) 572-3899. Maple Rock’s head office is located at 21 St. Clair Avenue East, Suite 1100, Toronto, Ontario, M4T 1L9. The Issuer’s head office is located at 2233 Argentia Road, Mississauga, Ontario, L5N 2X7.



