Marking Bell’s Let’s Talk Day 2025, Environics Analytics Announces Its Partnership with Kids Help Phone in Support of Youth Mental Health

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Environics Analytics (EA), a Bell Affiliate, is proud to support Bell Let’s Talk Day.

The theme for Bell Let’s Talk Day in 2025 is youth mental health. This focus is a result of three factors:

Young people in Canada are facing a growing mental health crisis.

Suicide is a leading cause of death among young people in Canada.

Many young people experience barriers to accessing mental health care.

At EA, part of our way of giving back to the communities we are a part of, is to contribute data and analytics services to organizations that can make an impact with better data-driven decision-making. Today we are excited to announce a new working partnership with Kids Help Phone (KHP).

EA team members are donating time, data and services to help improve the delivery of KHP’s incredibly important services. These donations include data-driven strategic advice, relevant databases, business intelligence and modelling services, privacy enhancing technologies and other services. This will help the KHP team leverage the data they have to better understand usage, need and service availability, along with ways to increase awareness and enhance fundraising. All of these analyses will be done within strict guidelines that protect the anonymity of their clients.

EA’s mission is to make peoples’ lives better through transformative data and analytics. Through our work in the marketing and advertising space, we were proud to be a sponsor of the 2024 Advertising Effectiveness Awards (EFFIES) that recognized KHP for their amazing Feel Out Loud campaign. This campaign has resulted in expanded reach to so many young people – increasing significantly the use of KPH services and the lives of many youths.

But there is still a long way to go. Please join us in supporting Let’s Talk Day: Youth Mental Health and in making all our communities stronger. We think data and analytics can contribute to making a real difference for our youth and for our communities.

