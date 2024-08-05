Matachewan Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Matachewan Consolidated Mines, Limited (“Matachewan” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: MCM.A-X) today announces that, from March 17, 2025 to August 7, 2025, it sold an aggregate of 91,530 common shares of Kinross Gold Corporation for aggregate consideration of $2,049,194. The Company obtained the written consent of a majority of its shareholders for the disposition, in accordance with TSXV Policy 5.3.

For further information contact: Edward G. Dumond

Corporate Secretary

289-231-4765

Matachewan Consolidated Mines, Limited

