Math Magic Launches World’s First 1536^3 Ultra-High-Resolution AI 3D Model Generator Hitem3D.

Hong Kong, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Math Magic has officially launched Hitem3D (hitem3d.ai), the world’s first AI-powered tool for 3D content creation that supports ultra-high-resolution models up to 1536^3. Users can upload a single image to instantly generate detailed 3D models, complete with texture support and downloads in multiple file formats.

By comparison, most similar tools worldwide currently offer a maximum resolution of only 1024^3. Thanks to Math Magic’s proprietary algorithms and technical breakthroughs, Hitem3D can deliver up to 1536^3 resolution. “This seemingly small difference is actually like upgrading from a GIF to an HD video,” commented an industry researcher.

According to Bo Zhang, product lead at Hitem3D, the tool helps designers without 3D modeling skills quickly turn creative ideas into high-precision models that meet production requirements. “Complex models like mecha, which used to take a senior modeler four to five working days, can now be generated by Hitem3D in under three minutes with hand-crafted detail,” Zhang said.

Future plans include adding retopology, multi-view generation, and 3D part segmentation to further reduce creation barriers and improve efficiency.

Previously, similar tools could only generate lower-resolution models because existing 3D generation techniques lost critical data during processing, leaving rough shapes and thin details. Users then had to spend significant time refining models to restore detail. Hitem3D’s ultra-high-resolution output brings “what you see is what you get” to AI 3D creation.

“We pioneered direct 1536^3 resolution generation from an image, allowing unprecedented restoration of fine and micro structures. For example, if you upload a macro photo of an ant, Hitem3D can even capture the tiny bristles on its legs,” Zhang said.

Math Magic designed a unique sparse convolutional network and fully symmetric 3D VAE architecture, eliminating potential modal conversion errors. Compared to conventional models, reconstruction error (Chamfer Distance) is reduced by 40%. Sparse computation lowers FLOPs by 50%, cutting training and inference costs while ensuring high-quality latent space representation for production models.

On platforms like YouTube and X, many 3D creators shared positive reviews, prasing its high accuracy and fine structural reproduction. Several 3D artists reported over 90% efficiency improvements in the first modeling stage, giving digital models more realistic micro-level texture and unlocking new productivity across markets such as 3D printing, product and industrial design, game development, and film production.

Website: https://hitem3d.ai

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m2lpTj1Et7U



CBJ Newsmakers