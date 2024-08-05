Matthew Miller joins the Regimen partnership and is promoted to Managing Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Regimen Equity Partners (“Regimen”) is pleased to announce Matthew Miller has joined our partnership and has been promoted to Managing Director. Matthew started with Regimen three years ago and has become a vital part of our senior leadership team. Matthew identifies and secures investments in private Canadian businesses, oversees Regimen’s Toronto office and assists our business partners in growing their enterprises. His wealth of experience, will reinforce Regimen’s ability to expand our portfolio, scale our businesses and deliver strong investor returns.

“We are delighted Matthew has joined our partnership and are excited about the contributions he will make to the firm,” said Cooper Seeman. “Matthew has a wealth of business, finance and private equity experience. He has a stellar reputation, is an energetic and hard-working individual and has built an incredible business network. We’re thrilled to be working along side Matthew for decades to come; he shares our core values and is expected to meaningfully contribute to the delivery of strong, long-term investor returns.”

“Joining the partnership at Regimen is an exciting milestone, and I’m proud to help advance our long-term, relationship-driven strategy,” said Matthew Miller. “I’m eager to continue working with strong operators to scale great businesses and create lasting value for our investors and the communities we serve.”

Matthew joined Regimen three years ago following five years as the Director of Corporate Development at The Jim Pattison Group, a privately held, diversified holding company with over $14 billion in sales. Prior to that, Matthew worked at Deloitte in both the Corporate Finance and Assurance divisions where he assisted clients on mergers and acquisitions, valuations, transaction services and assurance in a variety of industries.

Matthew is based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Matthew holds the designation of Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and is active in the local M&A community, serving as a Director for the Association for Corporate Growth, British Columbia.

About Regimen Equity Partners:

Regimen Partners is a private equity firm specializing in the ownership transition of small to mid-size Canadian organizations. By partnering with skilled executives, we transform profitable enterprises into industry leading players through strategic acquisitions and best management practices. Forming meaningful and lasting relationships, Regimen creates significant wealth over the long term through a multi-decade approach of measured and sustainable growth. Regimen has offices in Vancouver and Toronto. To learn more about Regimen Equity Partners, visit www.regimenpartners.com.

Contact: [email protected]



