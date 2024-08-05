MAX Power Enters Into Collaboration with Petroleum Technology Research Centre to Accelerate Natural Hydrogen Development

Brings world class validation, technical scientific research and development expertise to establish Canada’s first deep subsurface Natural Hydrogen program.

Strategic technical collaboration with globally recognized PTRC further solidifies MAX Power’s leadership in the pursuit of the world’s first commercial Natural Hydrogen discovery.

The MAX Power-PTRC collaboration marks a major milestone in advancing sustainable energy innovation across Saskatchewan through the exploration and potential near-term development of Natural Hydrogen resources in the province.

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FRANKFURT: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”), rapidly moving toward the start of drilling on the Genesis Natural Hydrogen Trend in Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce a long-term strategic technical collaboration with the globally-recognized, award-winning Petroleum Technology Research Centre (PTRC) based in Regina, with the goal of making Saskatchewan the global leader in Natural Hydrogen exploration and development.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between MAX Power and PTRC is effective immediately (October 2025) and will guide collaborative work over the next three years.

Highlights

Leveraging PTRC’s state-of-the-art Energy Innovation Hub Labs: PTRC will carry out highly advanced analytical and interpretive techniques for Natural Hydrogen reservoirs (refer to MAX Power Sept. 30, 2025 news release on Lawson drill target and the 200-km-long Genesis Trend).

will carry out highly advanced analytical and interpretive techniques for Natural Hydrogen reservoirs (refer to MAX Power Sept. 30, 2025 news release on Lawson drill target and the 200-km-long Genesis Trend). Leveraging PTRC’s expertise: PTRC’s subsurface reservoir characterization will draw on decades of leadership in CO₂ storage, geothermal energy, Enhanced Oil Recovery, and compressed air energy storage (CAES).

subsurface reservoir characterization will draw on decades of leadership in CO₂ storage, geothermal energy, Enhanced Oil Recovery, and compressed air energy storage (CAES). Additional critical PTRC subsurface geological support: Through testing of cores with its Industrial CT Scanner, mapping, and rock mechanical work, among other initiatives, PTRC’s expertise in subsurface geology will further strengthen MAX Power’s leadership in the study, exploration and development of Natural Hydrogen as a new primary energy source.

Through testing of cores with its Industrial CT Scanner, mapping, and rock mechanical work, among other initiatives, expertise in subsurface geology will further strengthen MAX Power’s leadership in the study, exploration and development of Natural Hydrogen as a new primary energy source. New technologies: PTRC and MAX Power will also pursue co-development opportunities in support of low-emission energy technologies related to the Natural Hydrogen sector.

MAX Power CEO Commentary

Mr. Mansoor Jan, MAX Power CEO, stated: “We’re honored to enter into this long-term collaboration with the Petroleum Technology Research Centre which has such an excellent reputation in the clean energy field. Their expertise in subsurface geology is recognized around the world, and they are passionate about carving out a niche for Saskatchewan in Natural Hydrogen. The immediate collaboration between these two teams – MAX Power and PTRC – brings us closer to the goal of making the world’s first commercial discovery of Natural Hydrogen.”

PTRC Commentary

Mr. Ranjith Narayanasamy, President and CEO of PRTC, added: “PTRC is very eager to support Natural Hydrogen in Saskatchewan, utilizing our subsurface expertise with CO₂ storage, geothermal, and CAES. Natural Hydrogen exploration provides another exciting dimension for subsurface opportunities in Saskatchewan and beyond.”

Mr. Matt Nasehi, Director of PTRC’s Energy Innovation Hub Labs, stated: “We’re looking forward to analyzing core samples and simulating reservoir conditions with our advanced equipment to evaluate the potential for Natural Hydrogen production as MAX Power commences this unique drill program in Saskatchewan. This is a perfect fit for PTRC and will aid the effort toward a commercial breakthrough in this emerging field.”

About PTRC

Petroleum Technology Research Centre is a not-for-profit corporation founded in 1998 to facilitate research, development and field demonstration projects that reduce the carbon footprint and increase the production of subsurface energy. PTRC is committed to Indigenous engagement and consultation as the corporation strives to accelerate research and innovation in the production of subsurface energy.

In June 2025, at the Global Energy Show in Calgary, PTRC received the Suzanne West Environmental Excellence Award for its Aquistore Project located near Estevan’s Boundary Dam. Aquistore became the first project in the world to store CO₂ captured from a coal-fired plant.

Why This Matters To Investors

Petroleum Technology Research Centre (PTRC) brings more than 20 years of subsurface expertise and clean energy research to MAX Power, providing third party validation for Canada’s most extensive Natural Hydrogen program. As a provincially connected research institution with deep ties to both industry and educational institutions in Saskatchewan, PTRC brings a level of technical oversight and institutional credibility that is unparalleled in Saskatchewan – significantly de-risking MAX Power’s exploration efforts and strengthening its position as Canada’s leader in this new clean energy frontier.

MAX Power Saskatchewan Natural Hydrogen Documentary Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TXGDtTUbJ2c

MAX Power Natural Hydrogen Presentation

Learn more about MAX Power’s advantage in North America’s Natural Hydrogen sector by clicking on the following link:

https://www.maxpowermining.com/Maxpower_Hydrogen_Oct3_2025.pdf

Stay Connected by Following Us on :

X (formerly Twitter) x.com/MaxPowerMining

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/max-power-mining-corp

and by joining our Telegram channel: t.me/MaxpowerMining

About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral exploration company focused on North America’s shift to decarbonization. The Company is a first mover in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector where it has built a dominant district scale land position with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. High priority initial drill target areas have been identified for commencement of drilling in Q4 2025. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona.

