MAX Power Establishes Saskatchewan Headquarters to Lead Canada’s Natural Hydrogen Breakthrough

The move to Innovation Saskatchewan facilities in Saskatoon and Regina directly aligns MAX Power with world class research, infrastructure and potential near-term commercial opportunities.

MAX Power Saskatchewan Natural Hydrogen Documentary Video

https://www.maxpowermining.com/NaturalHydrogen-NewEra/

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has relocated its head office from British Columbia to Saskatchewan at Innovation Saskatchewan’s Research & Technology (R+T) Parks in Saskatoon and Regina, placing the Company at the center of one of Canada’s most supportive jurisdictions for resource development, technology commercialization and industry-academic collaboration.

Mr. Mansoor Jan, MAX Power CEO, commented: “By relocating to Saskatchewan, MAX Power places its decision makers and technical team at the center of the most advanced policy and research environment for Natural Hydrogen in Canada. Innovation Boulevard in Saskatoon, and Innovation Saskatchewan R+T Park Regina, connect us directly with the universities, innovators and partners we need to execute a globally leading program. This move positions MAX Power to advance Natural Hydrogen from concept to commercial reality more quickly and credibly than ever before.”

The Saskatchewan Advantage

Supportive Policy & Growth Climate: Saskatchewan combines a pro-resource, pro-business environment with Canada’s most advanced regulatory framework for Natural Hydrogen exploration and development, backed by targeted incentives and a provincial strategy focused on rapid, sustainable economic growth.

Innovation Hub Infrastructure: MAX Power’s new base on Innovation Boulevard in Saskatoon’s Research & Technology Park, alongside the complementary Regina R+T Park, provides access to state-of-the-art office and lab facilities, talent pipelines, service providers, and direct connections to universities, industry, and government partners.

Strategic Alignment with Momentum: The relocation directly supports MAX Power’s milestone-rich program, including recent board and capital expansions and the commencement of Canada’s first ever multi-well deep drilling program targeting Natural Hydrogen this quarter, while embedding corporate and technical teams closer to operations, commercialization pathways and potential offtake partners.

Saskatchewan Heats Up!

Saskatchewan, with Canada’s lowest unemployment rate, is explicitly positioning itself as a global innovation and industry leader, backed by a new provincial Research Strategy to align supports, programs and capital around priority sectors including energy, mining and critical minerals – with Innovation Saskatchewan as the government’s innovation agency delivering research infrastructure and commercialization programs.

For companies like MAX Power, this translates into faster collaboration, deeper talent pipelines and better access to programs (e.g., STSI 45% investor tax credit; R&D/commercial innovation incentives) that de-risk technology scale-up and capital formation.

Two Offices, One Integrated Saskatchewan Footprint

Saskatoon R+T Park (University of Saskatchewan): An “epicentre of prairie innovation for 40+ years,” the campus clusters research assets, pilot-scale facilities and tech tenants adjacent to leading colleges and institutes—ideal for subsurface, geoscience and clean-energy collaborations tied to MAX Power’s Natural Hydrogen work.

Regina R+T Park (University of Regina): A complementary campus with deep strengths across energy, environmental sciences and engineering, plus direct links into U of R’s Office of Research Partnerships & Innovation—accelerating agreements, IP, applied research and industry pilots.

Park Track Record: Established in 1977 (Saskatoon) and 1998 (Regina), the R+T Parks now span 1.8 million sq. ft. across 26 buildings, host 150+ tenants, and support ~3,700 jobs—a long-running public-private ecosystem with documented regional economic impact.

A Strategic Fit With MAX Power’s Recent Developments

MAX Power’s Saskatchewan move follows a series of corporate and technical milestones in Natural Hydrogen, including board and advisory additions with deep provincial ties, financing progress, and—most recently—confirmation of “Lawson” as the Company’s lead target for Canada’s first dedicated Natural Hydrogen well commencing Q4 2025. The head-office relocation places decision-makers and technical teams minutes from the field, regulators and partners, improving cycle times from targeting to testing.

Government Involvement & Programs That Matter

Innovation Saskatchewan (provincial crown agency) develops and operates the R+T Parks and delivers research infrastructure and commercialization supports across the province.

The province’s Research Strategy boosts signature programs (e.g., Innovation & Science Fund, STSI) to drive measurable economic returns in energy/mining and critical minerals—aligning perfectly with MAX Power’s Natural Hydrogen and critical-minerals portfolio.

Saskatchewan – First in Canada for Mining Investment Attractiveness: Fraser Institute

Saskatchewan is again the top region in Canada for mining investment attractiveness, ranking first in the country according to the Fraser Institute’s Annual Survey of Mining Companies. The 2024 report included responses from 350 companies rating 82 jurisdictions around the world.

In addition to its best-in-Canada ranking, Saskatchewan placed 7th globally, owing to its strong ranking in policy and regulatory perception.

https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2025/july/30/saskatchewan-first-in-canada-for-mining-investment-attractiveness-fraser-institute

Summary

MAX Power’s move to Saskatchewan strengthens the Company’s ability to execute a disciplined, first-mover strategy in Natural Hydrogen. With Canada’s first dedicated Natural Hydrogen drill program set to commence this quarter, and our leadership now embedded in one of the most supportive ecosystems for resource innovation, MAX Power is uniquely positioned to advance what could be the next frontier in global energy.

MAX Power Saskatchewan Natural Hydrogen Documentary Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TXGDtTUbJ2c

MAX Power Natural Hydrogen Presentation

Learn more about MAX Power’s advantage in North America’s Natural Hydrogen sector by clicking on the following link:

https://www.maxpowermining.com/Maxpower_Hydrogen_Oct3_2025.pdf

About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral exploration company focused on North America’s shift to decarbonization. The Company is a first mover in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector where it has built a dominant district scale land position with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. High priority initial drill target areas have been identified for commencement of drilling in Q4 2025. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mansoor Jan – CEO

MAX Power Mining Corp.

[email protected]

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque

Ph: 1-306-981-4753

Email: [email protected]

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Forward-looking information is based on management’s current expectations, assumptions, and estimates as of the date of this release and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied herein.

Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “targets”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “would”, “should”, or similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, the Company’s planned drill program and the timing thereof.

Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions believed by management to be reasonable as of the date hereof, including assumptions regarding: availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms; timely receipt of required permits; and general business, economic, and capital market conditions.

Forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: market conditions and investor sentiment; fluctuations in commodity prices; risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, including operational risks, unexpected geological conditions, accidents, and delays; the availability and timing of financing; the ability to obtain permits and regulatory approvals; uncertainty of drilling and exploration results; reliance on key personnel; and changes in political, regulatory, or legal environments that could impact the Company’s business.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Additional information on risks, assumptions, and uncertainties can be found in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



