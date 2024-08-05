Max Power Expands Natural Hydrogen Discovery Potential, 325 km SW of First Drilling on Genesis Trend

New Target Builds on Momentum From Lawson as MAX Power

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FRANKFURT: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) continues to expand the potential scale of Natural Hydrogen discoveries in Saskatchewan with the technical team identifying “Bracken” in the southwest corner of the province, 15 km from the Montana border, as the Company’s first high-priority drill target area beyond the 200-km-long Genesis Trend.

Highlights

Bracken is located approximately 325 km southwest of MAX Power’s Lawson target, set to become the first-ever deep well in Canada dedicated to Natural Hydrogen with drilling underway on or about November 7, 2025.

Bracken is part of MAX Power’s Grasslands Project, covering 120,000 permitted acres, and within a prospective “mobile zone” highlighted by a rare rock assemblage, proximity to known Natural Hydrogen and helium occurrences, and within a regional trap setting different than Lawson.

MAX Power will be acquiring proprietary new 2D seismic data through a Bracken seismic program that has been laid out and approved and is anticipated to be shot during this fourth quarter.

The Bracken seismic is in a pattern that will better image what is believed to be a highly significant basement structure.

Seismic data will be interpreted with the goal of pinpointing an optimal drilling location as MAX Power continues its multi-well “Test of Concept” drill program.

Mr. Steve Halabura P.Geo., MAX Power Chief Geoscientist, commented: “Bracken and Lawson are equally compelling. At Lawson it’s the regional salt barrier (‘seal’ and ‘trap’) that’s key to that play concept, while Lawson also checks all the other boxes (source rocks, migration pathways, reservoirs) for a potential Natural Hydrogen accumulation. At Bracken we’re looking at a different source rock assemblage based on airborne and gravity data, and the regional driver is not a salt barrier like at Lawson but the Val Marie Arch, a major structure that extends south into Montana. This is what makes the exploration for Natural Hydrogen so exciting and scales up the opportunity – Natural Hydrogen discoveries can occur in different geological settings, just like gold and other metal deposits. Saskatchewan has so much ground that is still under-explored, which is why we have 1.3 million acres of permitted ground and another 5.7 million acres under application. Scalability and optionality are impressive.”

Figure 1: Grasslands Project

For Geologists – The “Rocks”

MAX Power has strong scientific reasons for selecting Bracken as another important focus area in addition to Lawson and Lucky Lake on the Genesis Trend. Within the “mobile zone” at Bracken are localized areas that display the geophysical character of low gravity – the rocks are of lower density, and low magnetic response, meaning they feature reduced magnetic-prone iron. There are also areas that are the opposite, meaning higher density and significant magnetic response. This juxtaposition of geophysical properties is characteristic of exotic terranes formed during ancient mountain building processes. These exotic terranes commonly include hydrogen-prone mafic and ultramafic rocks, and in the case of the Bracken area this exotic terrane includes a rare intrusive rock called a “carbonatite”, which is associated with the proximal deep subsurface occurrence of Natural Hydrogen about 10 km to the northwest.

Why This Matters to Investors

The identification of Bracken marks a key inflection point for the Company, reinforcing the scalability and regional continuity of its Natural Hydrogen model. With multiple high-priority targets defined across the province – including the Lawson well on the flagship Genesis Trend which will soon become Canada’s first deep Natural Hydrogen test – MAX Power has evolved from a single-asset explorer into a platform for district-scale discovery potential.

For investors, this development significantly expands the scope of opportunity. Saskatchewan’s supportive regulatory environment, resource endowment and geological prospectivity, and growing alignment with national and global clean energy mandates create a uniquely favorable setting for Natural Hydrogen to move from exploration toward commercialization. As MAX Power progresses its multi-well program, it continues to solidify its position as a global leader in what could become the most transformative clean energy development of the decade.

NI 43-101 QA/QC and Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Steve Halabura, P.Geo., FGC, FEC (Hon.), a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Halabura is MAX Power’s Chief Geoscientist and has extensive experience in Saskatchewan’s subsurface systems.

About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral exploration company focused on North America’s shift to decarbonization. The Company is a first mover in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector where it has built a dominant district scale land position in Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. Canada’s first-ever deep well specifically targeting Natural Hydrogen will be drilled by MAX Power at its Lawson target on the Genesis Trend starting in early November 2025. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mansoor Jan – CEO

MAX Power Mining Corp.

[email protected]

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque

Ph: 1-306-981-4753

Email: [email protected]

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Forward-looking information is based on management’s current expectations, assumptions, and estimates as of the date of this release and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied herein.

Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “targets”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “would”, “should”, or similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, the Company’s planned drill program and the timing thereof.

Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions believed by management to be reasonable as of the date hereof, including assumptions regarding: availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms; timely receipt of required permits; and general business, economic, and capital market conditions.

Forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: market conditions and investor sentiment; fluctuations in commodity prices; risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, including operational risks, unexpected geological conditions, accidents, and delays; the availability and timing of financing; the ability to obtain permits and regulatory approvals; uncertainty of drilling and exploration results; reliance on key personnel; and changes in political, regulatory, or legal environments that could impact the Company’s business.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Additional information on risks, assumptions, and uncertainties can be found in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2bdb5510-cb9d-47ce-9ecb-a45f7b432786



