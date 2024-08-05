MAX Power Initiates Next Phase at Canada’s First Natural Hydrogen Well With Service Rig Mobilization to Lawson

Video: MAX Power Leaps at Lawson

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FRANKFURT: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) is accelerating Canada’s first-ever Natural Hydrogen well into its next stage of evaluation following encouraging preliminary analytical results generated by core scanning and gas testing. With the service rig now mobilizing, the Company is preparing to carry out zone testing that will inform commercial assessment at the Lawson well near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, on the 475-km-long Genesis Trend.

It is anticipated that the service rig required to undertake this work will arrive at Lawson later in the week of December 1, 2025. The testing program involves the perforation of casing through particular zones of interest, after which samples of gas and liquids will be captured for detailed chemical analysis. During the sample collection period, pressures will also be recorded using both downhole and at surface pressure recorders. Once samples are collected and pressure data recorded, the perforated zones will be isolated one from another with bridge plugs, thus securing the well until further work is required.

Mr. Steve Halabura, MAX Power Chief Geoscientist, commented: “This data will help us understand the composition of any gas stream that can flow from porous and permeable zones, flow rate and pressures inherent within such zones, and mechanisms of gas generation. This data is of inestimable value in assessing at an early stage what should be considered as being ‘commercial’.”

Strategic Partnership Update

Further to its September 24, 2025, and October 28, 2025, news releases, MAX Power is pleased to provide an update on the previously announced strategic partnership with a leading Southeast Asian conglomerate (the “Corporate Investor”) that also includes an initial $5 million investment (the “Transaction”). This entity is based in Vietnam and has received final Vietnam government approvals this week for the Transaction. This also represents the Corporate Investor’s first entry into Canada and reflects growing international interest in Natural Hydrogen. MAX Power expects to close the Transaction in the coming days with the Corporate Investor. Closing remains subject to the final approval of the CSE.

About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral exploration company focused on North America’s shift to decarbonization. The Company is a first mover in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector where it has built a dominant district scale land position in Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. Canada’s first-ever deep well specifically targeting Natural Hydrogen has been drilled by MAX Power at its Lawson target on the Genesis Trend, with an “Analytic Phase” now in progress followed by a “Completion Test Phase” after Natural Hydrogen and helium were confirmed in multiple horizons. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mansoor Jan – CEO

MAX Power Mining Corp.

[email protected]

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque

Ph: 1-306-981-4753

Email: [email protected]

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s planned multi-well Natural Hydrogen drill program, the anticipated timing and objectives of that program, future corporate development initiatives, potential strategic transactions involving the Company’s assets, and the proposed Transaction with a leading Southeast Asian conglomerate.. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, are inherently subject to business, market, and economic uncertainties.

Forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied herein, including, without limitation: exploration and development risks; the ability to obtain required permits and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; availability of equipment and personnel; geological and technical uncertainties; fluctuations in commodity and energy market prices; general economic conditions; and the Company’s ability to secure additional financing on acceptable terms. There can be no assurance that the Company will complete its planned drill program as currently contemplated or that such program, if completed, will be successful.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release is made as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company’s business is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af981641-3a6b-431f-8711-36ad2819652f



