MAX Power Mining Corp. (OTC: MAXXF) (CSE: MAXX) Leading Efforts in Natural Hydrogen Development

This article has been disseminated on behalf of MAX Power Mining Corp. and may include a paid advertisement.

Disclosure: This does not represent material news, partnerships, or investment advice.

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire — MAX Power Mining Corp. (OTC: MAXXF) (CSE: MAXX) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”), one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio@IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork ) , a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

To view the full publication, “The Clean Energy Breakthrough That Could Power the AI Era,” please visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/the-clean-energy-breakthrough-that-could-power-the-ai-era/

Artificial intelligence is no longer just transforming software, it’s reshaping the world’s energy landscape. The expanding power needs of AI systems are driving electricity consumption to new heights, straining grids as governments and industries race to secure scalable, low-carbon energy sources that can sustain both growth and climate goals. Among the most promising new entrants in this race is natural hydrogen, a clean and continuously regenerating fuel found deep within the earth.

Leading this breakthrough effort is MAX Power Mining Corp., the first publicly traded company in North America dedicated to advancing natural hydrogen at a commercial scale. The company holds Canada’s largest permitted land position for natural hydrogen exploration in Saskatchewan’s energy-friendly corridor, anchored by the 275-mile (475-kilometer) Genesis Trend, an expansive geological structure believed to extend into Montana and the Dakotas. MAX Power recently began drilling its inaugural natural hydrogen well at the Lawson target on the Genesis Trend, initiating a multi-well exploration program that could mark one of the world’s first commercial discoveries of this clean, emission-free resource.

About MAX Power Mining Corp.

MAX Power is an innovative mineral exploration company focused on North America’s shift to decarbonization. The company is a first mover in the rapidly growing natural hydrogen sector where it has built a dominant district scale land position with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large volume accumulations of natural hydrogen. High priority initial drill target areas have been identified for commencement of drilling in Q4 2025. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona.

For further information, please visit the company’s website at www.MAXPowerMining.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MAXXF are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/MAXXF

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets; (3) press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or republished: https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire

New York, NY

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

[email protected]

NetworkNewsWire is powered by IBN



CBJ Newsmakers