MAX Power Mining Corp. (OTC: MAXXF) (CSE: MAXX) Positioned as First Mover in Commercial Natural Hydrogen Space

The AI revolution isn’t running out of processing power; it’s running out of electricity, and the race is on to find the next great source of clean, limitless energy. Data centers are devouring power faster than utilities can supply it, straining aging grids, driving up household energy bills and exposing a simple truth — the digital world needs a new source of real-world power. One breakthrough stands apart: natural hydrogen. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global data-center power consumption is projected to more than double by 2030, to roughly 945 terawatt-hours (TWh), and the subset of AI-optimized centers could quadruple over the same period.

Meanwhile, in the United States, power demand from data centers may well double by 2035 as well, potentially consuming around 9% of national electricity demand. In short: Compute demand is outpacing expansion in grid capacity. This is why the big names in tech and capital are now racing to secure energy itself — and one of the most promising sectors in that energy race is natural (geologic) hydrogen. Enter MAX Power Mining Corp. This first-mover North American public company is focused on commercial natural hydrogen. MAX Power controls approximately 1.3 million permitted acres in Saskatchewan, including the 124-mile-long Genesis Trend, which lies adjacent to an existing industrial corridor and a proposed Hydrogen Hub, with multiple ranked targets.

MAX Power is an innovative mineral exploration company focused on North America’s shift to decarbonization. The Company is a first mover in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector where it has built a dominant district scale land position in Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. Canada’s first-ever deep well specifically targeting Natural Hydrogen will be drilled by MAX Power at its Lawson target on the Genesis Trend starting in early November 2025. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona.

