MAX Power Receives Drilling License for Canada’s First Dedicated Natural Hydrogen Well

MAX Power Saskatchewan Natural Hydrogen Documentary Video

https://www.maxpowermining.com/NaturalHydrogen-NewEra/

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FRANKFURT: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received the drilling license for the first well of its planned multi-well Natural Hydrogen drill program in southern Saskatchewan. Procurement of services and suppliers, including the drilling contractor, is complete, and the Lawson target well in the heart of the 200-km-long Genesis Trend will be spud on or about November 7, 2025.

Mr. Mansoor Jan, President and CEO of MAX Power, commented: “Receiving the well license marks a major step forward for MAX Power and the culmination of extensive technical, regulatory, and logistical preparation by our team. With the full support of the Saskatchewan Ministry of Energy and Resources, and the province’s pro-innovation stance, we’re proud to be advancing Canada’s first dedicated Natural Hydrogen well at the Lawson target.”

Mansoor added, “The geology is compelling, and the opportunity is unique. If successful, this program could redefine how we think about clean baseload energy, and position Saskatchewan – and MAX Power – at the forefront of a new North American energy story.”

The geoscience program for Lawson will include the use of two gas chromatographs whose purpose is to sample any gas stream derived from the drilling mud for helium, nitrogen, and methane, and another specially designed mass spectrometer specifically for the detection of hydrogen.

More details regarding the Lawson program will be released ahead of the commencement of drilling.

Figure 1 – Lawson Target

Lawson Play Concept

The play concept being tested at Lawson is that of a complex basement structure that has allowed for fluid flow upward into the overlying Prairie Evaporite salt, causing it to dissolve and thus form an up-dip seal to migrating hydrogen (and potentially helium). Airborne geophysical analysis suggests that the underlying basement complex may consist of an exotic rock assemblage conducive to the formation of hydrogen, with gas generation enhancement provided by what has been interpreted on seismic to be a relatively young igneous intrusive plug. This test of concept well is designed to test the validity of this play concept, as it is the play type most likely to be encountered along the Genesis Trend where the technical team has identified multiple Lawson “look-a-likes”.

Lawson Well to Be Drilled as MAX Power Presents at The World’s Premier Natural Hydrogen Summit

MAX Power will have a significant presence at H-Nat in Paris, France, November 13-14, including a prime presentation slot to kick off the world’s largest Natural Hydrogen conference on the morning of Thursday, November 13. “Trailblazing a New Natural Hydrogen Arena in Saskatchewan, Canada” is a presentation that will highlight the geological and jurisdictional underpinnings of the largest permitted land package in Canada for the discovery of Natural Hydrogen, with updates on MAX Power’s exploration and well-drilling activity.

Figure 2 – Genesis Trend

What’s Next

Mobilization of Drill Rig and Team: Field crews and equipment are mobilizing to site in early November to initiate drilling of Canada’s first dedicated Natural Hydrogen well.

Field crews and equipment are mobilizing to site in early November to initiate drilling of Canada’s first dedicated Natural Hydrogen well. Progression to Drilling: Detailed gas analysis and continuous subsurface sampling will guide evaluation of hydrogen potential at depth.

Detailed gas analysis and continuous subsurface sampling will guide evaluation of hydrogen potential at depth. World Class Documentation: An award-winning videography crew will be on site for three days to document the commencement of Canada’s first dedicated Natural Hydrogen well, capturing this historic milestone for global audiences.

An award-winning videography crew will be on site for three days to document the commencement of Canada’s first dedicated Natural Hydrogen well, capturing this historic milestone for global audiences. Global Visibility and Engagement: MAX Power will be featured at the H-Nat Hydrogen Conference in Paris, France, November 13-14, coinciding with the drill program at Lawson.

Why This Matters to Investors

This upcoming drilling campaign represents more than a technical milestone. It’s the beginning of a new growth chapter for MAX Power. With a fully permitted, well-funded project, strong provincial collaboration, and a proven technical team, the Company is executing on a clear path toward its goal of defining the world’s first commercial Natural Hydrogen discovery. As operations advance, MAX Power continues to position itself at the centre of one of the most significant new energy opportunities of the decade.

MAX Power Saskatchewan Natural Hydrogen Documentary Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TXGDtTUbJ2c

MAX Power Natural Hydrogen Presentation

Learn more about MAX Power’s advantage in North America’s Natural Hydrogen sector by clicking on the following link:

https://www.maxpowermining.com/Maxpower_Hydrogen_Oct3_2025.pdf

Stay Connected by Following Us On

X (formerly Twitter) x.com/MaxPowerMining

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/max-power-mining-corp

and by joining our Telegram channel: t.me/MaxpowerMining

About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral exploration company focused on North America’s shift to decarbonization. The Company is a first mover in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector where it has built a dominant district scale land position with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. High priority initial drill target areas have been identified for commencement of drilling in Q4 2025. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mansoor Jan – CEO

MAX Power Mining Corp.

[email protected]

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque

Ph: 1-306-981-4753

Email: [email protected]

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Forward-looking information is based on management’s current expectations, assumptions, and estimates as of the date of this release and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied herein.

Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “targets”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “would”, “should”, or similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, the Company’s planned drill program and the timing thereof.

Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions believed by management to be reasonable as of the date hereof, including assumptions regarding: availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms; timely receipt of required permits; and general business, economic, and capital market conditions.

Forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: market conditions and investor sentiment; fluctuations in commodity prices; risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, including operational risks, unexpected geological conditions, accidents, and delays; the availability and timing of financing; the ability to obtain permits and regulatory approvals; uncertainty of drilling and exploration results; reliance on key personnel; and changes in political, regulatory, or legal environments that could impact the Company’s business.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Additional information on risks, assumptions, and uncertainties can be found in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ebbd7855-71b1-4e31-bd79-d02df96bcd6f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/972f9886-5757-477f-ba87-d82520a855fb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ed3e012-09b9-456a-843b-df0184699cb5



CBJ Newsmakers