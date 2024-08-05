MAX Power Strengthens Board to Support Next Phase of Growth

Saskatchewan Energy Leader Tom Kishchuk, Executive Director of the Global Institute for Energy, Minerals and Society, Joins MAX Power Board as Canada’s First-Ever Natural Hydrogen Drill Program Gets Set To Begin

MAX Power Saskatchewan Natural Hydrogen Documentary Video

https://www.maxpowermining.com/NaturalHydrogen-NewEra/

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; Frankfurt: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Tom Kishchuk, Executive Director of the Global Institute for Energy, Minerals and Society (GIEMS), has joined the MAX Power Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Kishchuk is a seasoned leader, innovator and entrepreneur with over three decades of guiding organizations through change in dynamic markets, with expertise in global technology integration and large-scale project delivery. He has made important contributions to developing Saskatchewan’s nuclear power supply chain and was on the Board of Directors for the Sylvia Fedoruk Canadian Centre for Nuclear Innovation from 2013 to 2025, including Board Chair from 2019 to 2024. Previously, he was President and CEO of Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Canada Ltd. and Vice-President of Operational Support at Federated Co-operatives Ltd. (FCL).

Mr. Mansoor Jan, MAX Power CEO, commented: “I’m very excited that Tom has joined our Board after serving as an adviser to the Company the last few months. His knowledge of Natural Hydrogen and energy systems in general is profound, and this is critical to us now as we commence a multi-well drill program targeting the world’s first commercial Natural Hydrogen discovery. He has a strong track record in Saskatchewan’s energy industry, and his expertise will complement the Board’s existing capabilities, with the full support of the Board and incoming CEO, Ran Narayanasamy.

Mr. Kishchuk added: “The speed at which MAX Power is moving on all fronts, and the execution, is impressive. I’m honored to join the Board and contribute to what I believe is another great Saskatchewan success story in the resource sector.”

Mr. Rob Norris, MAX Power Director, commented: “Tom has impressive strengths that will serve MAX Power well as we focus on building even greater momentum. His judgements and character are top notch. His executive leadership experience and vision are both refined and rare. His global experience is of tremendous value. His commitment to building bridges between engineering and entrepreneurship is transformational. And his unwavering commitment to Saskatchewan is as essential as it is inspiring.”

Mr. Kishchuk was appointed Executive Director of GIEMS earlier this year, an organization established in late 2023 in a collaboration with Saskatchewan Polytechnic, the University of Saskatchewan and the University of Regina.

Mr. Kishchuk, who launched TPK Management Consulting Inc. in 2020, has a BSc and MSc in mechanical engineering from the University of Saskatchewan and completed the Ivey Executive Program at the Richard Ivey School of Business.

Brent Dunlop Becomes Chairman of MAX Power Advisory Board

Concurrent with Mr. Kishchuk joining the Board, Mr. Brent Dunlop immediately transitions from his role as Director to become Chairman of MAX Power’s Advisory Board. This new position allows him to focus on advancing strategic partnerships and technical initiatives while continuing to play a key role in the Company’s growth. In addition, Mr. Dunlop is expected to assume a Board position with MAX Power’s U.S. critical minerals subsidiary that holds the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in Arizona – aligning both sides of the Company’s clean energy strategy under experienced leadership.

CEO Mansoor Jan commented: “Brent has been instrumental in guiding MAX Power through a pivotal year of transition and growth. This move is strategic as Brent transitions from the Board to lead our Advisory Board, where his experience and network will play an even greater role in advancing partnerships, technical initiatives, and expansion opportunities. We’re grateful for his continued commitment and look forward to announcing additional high-caliber appointments to the Advisory Board in the near-term.”

Why This Matters to Investors

MAX Power is entering a defining moment in its growth story. With drilling set to begin on Canada’s first dedicated Natural Hydrogen well, the Company is moving from vision to execution in what could become a new chapter for North American energy. The addition of respected energy leader Tom Kishchuk to the Board brings invaluable expertise in complex project development at a time when technical precision is critical to success. At the same time, Brent Dunlop’s new leadership role strengthens MAX Power’s Advisory Board as the Company advances plans for a spinout or strategic transaction involving its U.S. lithium asset to unlock shareholder value. Together, these developments underscore MAX Power’s leadership in pioneering Canada’s Natural Hydrogen industry and its potential to define a new era of clean, reliable energy.

MAX Power Saskatchewan Natural Hydrogen Documentary Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TXGDtTUbJ2c

History in The Making at Lawson – Video Immediately Ahead of Drill Rig Setup (NEW)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BNHazk9Sy4E

MAX Power Natural Hydrogen Presentation

Learn more about MAX Power’s advantage in North America’s Natural Hydrogen sector by clicking on the following link:

https://www.maxpowermining.com/Maxpower_Hydrogen_Oct3_2025.pdf

Bringing The Supply Chain Home: MAX Power’s Critical Minerals Presentation

Learn more about MAX Power’s Willcox Playa Lithium discovery by clicking on the following link:

https://www.maxpowermining.com/MAXPower_CriticalMinerals_Oct3_2025.pdf

Stay Connected by Following Us On

X (formerly Twitter) x.com/MaxPowerMining

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/max-power-mining-corp

and by joining our Telegram channel: t.me/MaxpowerMining

About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral exploration company focused on North America’s shift to decarbonization. The Company is a first mover in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector where it has built a dominant district scale land position in Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. Canada’s first-ever deep well specifically targeting Natural Hydrogen will be drilled by MAX Power at its Lawson target on the Genesis Trend starting in early November 2025. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mansoor Jan – CEO

MAX Power Mining Corp.

[email protected]

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque

Ph: 1-306-981-4753

Email: [email protected]

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s planned natural hydrogen drill program, the anticipated timing and objectives of that program, future corporate development initiatives, potential strategic transactions involving the Company’s assets, and the expected contributions of members of the Board and Advisory Board. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, are inherently subject to business, market, and economic uncertainties.

Forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied herein, including, without limitation: exploration and development risks; the ability to obtain required permits and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; availability of equipment and personnel; geological and technical uncertainties; fluctuations in commodity and energy market prices; general economic conditions; and the Company’s ability to secure additional financing on acceptable terms. There can be no assurance that the Company will complete its planned drill program as currently contemplated or that such program, if completed, will be successful.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release is made as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company’s business is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



CBJ Newsmakers