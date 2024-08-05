MedBright AI Investments Inc. Announces Name Change and Amended Investment Policy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MedBright AI Investments Inc. (CSE: MBAI) (OTCQB: MBAIF) (FSE: Y30) (the “Company”), is pleased to announce its intention to change its name from “MedBright AI Investments Inc.” to “GoGo AI Network Inc.” as well as a corresponding change to its Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) ticker symbol from “MBAI” to “GOGO” (the “Name Change”). The Company has also filed an amended and restated investment policy (the “Amended Investment Policy”) on its CSE issuer profile and provides the following corporate update regarding the Company’s strategic direction.

Corporate Update & Intention to Change Company Name

As part of its continued evolution and enhanced focus on artificial intelligence–driven technologies, the Company is pleased to announce its intention to change its corporate name to “GoGo AI Network Inc.” and trade under the ticker symbol “GOGO”. The Name Change has been approved by the Company’s board of directors and remains subject to final CSE approval. The Name Change better reflects the Company’s broadened strategic mandate, cross-sector AI investment focus, and growing global orientation.

Subject to receipt of final CSE approval, the Company anticipates the effective date of the Name Change to take place on January 5, 2026.

Investment Policy & Focus

The Amended Investment Policy sets out the Company’s ongoing mandate to identify and invest in early-stage and growth-stage companies developing AI-enabled technologies. The Company may also pursue investments in other sectors where artificial intelligence offers significant commercial scalability.

The Company may utilize a range of investment structures, including equity, debt, convertible instruments and strategic advisory arrangements. The Company intends to maintain a disciplined approach to due diligence, portfolio oversight and value-realization strategies, while supporting management teams and companies demonstrating strong intellectual property and high-growth potential.

The Amended Investment Policy provides enhanced clarity around investment objectives, risk management practices and the Company’s flexibility in structuring future transactions.

The full Amended Investment Policy has been filed and is available under the Company’s profile on the CSE website (https://thecse.com/listings/medbright-ai-investments-inc/).

About MedBright AI Investments Inc.

MedBright AI Investments Inc. is a capital allocator focused on investing in global artificial intelligence and advanced technology opportunities. These include both public and private companies. MedBright focuses on near-term and mid-term high-quality opportunities with strong return potential while maintaining its commitment to governance.

On behalf of the board of directors of MedBright AI Investments Inc.

MedBright AI Investments Inc.

Geoff Balderson, CFO

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (604) 602-0001

www.medbrightai.ca

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intends” or “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would” or “occur”. This information and these statements, referred to herein as “forward‐looking statements”, are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s primary focus and investment plans, the expected benefits and impact of the Amended Investment Policy, that the Company will complete the Name Change and the expected impacts of the Amended Investment Policy on the Company’s business and operations.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will receive all corporate and regulatory approvals required for the Name Change, including final CSE approval; that the Company will proceed with completing the Name Change as anticipated; that the Amended Investment Policy will benefit the Company’s business and operations as anticipated; that the Company will proceed with its investment plans as disclosed in the Amended Investment Policy; and that the target investment sectors will grow at the rate and in the manner expected.

These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that the Company may decide not to proceed with the Name Change; the Company may not receive final CSE approval for the Name Change; the Company may not receive the anticipated results on its business or operations in connection with the Amended Investment Policy; unanticipated costs; the Company’s primary focus and investment plans following the Amended Investment Policy may vary; social or political changes impacting the Company’s investment plans; the anticipated growth in the artificial intelligence sectors may not occur as anticipated, or at all; the volatility of artificial intelligence markets; the impact of governmental or regulatory orders or decisions on artificial intelligence sectors; and market volatility for the Company’s securities. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release



