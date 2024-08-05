MEDIA ADVISORY: Carbon Capture Canada: Major Events

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
|WHAT:
|We are pleased to share the following major event taking place during Carbon Capture Canada, organized by dmg events, in Edmonton from September 23-24, 2025.
|REMINDER:
|All registered media must obtain their accreditation badge from the registration area. Media accreditation must be visible at all times and cannot be shared with others. The Press Office is located on the Assembly Level and will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Media are encouraged to register in advance: Click here
|WHEN:
|Tuesday, September 23 – Wednesday, September 24, 2025
|WHAT:
|WHERE:
|Edmonton Convention Centre
|9797 Jasper Ave, Edmonton, AB T5J 1N9
For media inquiries, please contact:
Shauna MacDonald
Brookline Public Relations, Inc.
403.585.4570
[email protected]