Media Advisory – Celebrate the Grand Opening of The Range Housing Co-operative in Saint John

Saint John, New Brunswick, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Join representatives from the Range Housing Co-operative, the Co-operative Housing Federation of Canada (CHF Canada), Housing Alternatives, and community partners to celebrate the grand opening of a new, 184-unit sector-led housing co-operative in Saint John. The Range represents a bold, inclusive model for community-led housing, rooted in co-operative values and built for long-term impact. 

Founded in 2022 through a partnership between CHF Canada and Housing Alternatives, The Range was created to protect and grow secure, affordable co-operative housing. It includes 180 preserved homes and four newly built accessible homes, providing a mix of housing options for diverse income levels and needs. 

The Grand Opening Celebration will feature remarks from sector leaders, tours of the property, and a reception. The event is being organized by a volunteer planning committee of resident members and staff. 

Media are welcome to attend. Interviews and photo opportunities available. 
Monday, September 8, 2025 | 5:30 PM (AT)
The Range Housing Co-operative, Foulis Court, Saint John, New Brunswick E2K4W5


