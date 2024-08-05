Media Advisory: MADD Canada’s 38th Project Red Ribbon National Campaign to Launch in Bowmanville

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Media are invited to attend MADD Canada’s 38th annual Project Red Ribbon campaign launch, hosted in partnership with its local Chapter, MADD Durham Region. Project Red Ribbon is a nationwide awareness initiative reminding Canadians to drive sober or plan ahead for a safe ride home if consuming alcohol, cannabis, and/or other drugs. Launched ahead of the busy holiday season, the campaign aims to prevent impaired driving at a time when celebrations and social gatherings are at their peak.

This year, Rebecca Beatty’s photo is featured on the 2025 Project Red Ribbon poster, coin boxes and bookmarks, serving as a tribute to the hundreds of Canadians killed and thousands injured in crashes involving alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs each year. Rebecca, a Quinte West resident and former student of Donald A. Wilson Secondary School, was killed by an impaired driver on October 3, 2021, in Trenton.

Media are invited to attend the Project Red Ribbon National Campaign launch.

Date & Time: Thursday, October 30th, 2025 at 11 a.m. Location: Durham Regional Police Service East Division, 2046 Maple Grove Road Bowmanville, ON L1C 6L9 Guests: Chief Peter Moreira, Durham Regional Police Service

Adrian Foster, Mayor of Clarington

OPP Deputy Commissioner Karen Meyer, Traffic Safety and Operational Support

Deputy Fire Chief Brad Lamport, Clarington Emergency and Fire Services

Mary Osinga, Director of Education, Ontario Paramedic Association

Tanya Hansen Pratt, National President, MADD Canada

Connie and Mark Beatty, parents of Rebecca Beatty

Victoria Beatty, sister of Rebecca Beatty

Dawn Regan, Chief Operating Officer, MADD Canada

Trisha Dosaj, MADD Durham Region President

MADD Durham Region Chapter Volunteers

Besnik Gasi, Vice President of Operations, KAG Canada

Keerthana Rang, Corporate Communications Lead, Uber Canada

Jennifer Karacorovski, Branch Manager, BMO Photo Opportunities: Unveiling of the Project Red Ribbon 2025 poster and traditional red ribbon cutting.

From November 1, 2025, to January 5, 2026, MADD Canada Chapter volunteers across the country will be distributing red ribbons and car decals. Canadians are encouraged to display them on vehicles, keychains, and personal belongings as a visible pledge to sober driving and in honour of all victims and survivors of impaired driving.

MADD Canada is grateful to its Official Sponsors Uber, KAG Canada and Diageo, as well as its Corporate Sponsors BMO, Irving Oil and Cascades, for their generous support. For a list of this year’s sponsors and coin box partners, click here.

To RSVP for the event or for more information, contact:

Dawn Regan, Chief Operating Officer, MADD Canada, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 223 or [email protected]

Arielle Nkongmeneck, Communications Manager, MADD Canada, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or [email protected]



