MEDIA ADVISORY: Minister Anand to Announce First Round of Projects through the NGen-led Homebuilding Technology and Innovation Fund

HAMILTON, Ontario, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

WHAT:

The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry will deliver an announcement to highlight the first round of approved projects through the Homebuilding Technology and innovation Fund led by NGen.

WHO:

  • Hon. Anita Anand, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry
  • Charles Alexandre Rioux, Director of Strategy, Habitations Mont Carleton
  • Marilou Hudon-Huot, VP Residential Development, Société de développement Angus
  • Nancy Mancini, Director of Communications, Provencher_Roy
  • William Dubois, Project Development Manager, NGen

WHEN:

Friday, March 21, 2025, 12:30PM ET – 1PM ET

Arrive by 12:15PM ET

WHERE:

276 Rue Saint-Jacques #700, Montréal, QC H2Y 1N3

WHY:

This event will highlight NGen’s latest investments in projects across Canada that will improve design, industrial processes, and supply chains to manufacture homes faster, cheaper and greener.

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:

Press Q&A Opportunity following formal announcement.

RSVP:

Please RSVP by email to [email protected]

CONTACT:

Robbie MacLeod
Director, Strategic Communications
NGen
[email protected]
613-297-3578

Myah Tomasi
Director of Communications
Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry
[email protected]
343-543-7210


