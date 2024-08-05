MEDIA ADVISORY: Ontario Soccer’s 2025 Gary Miller Charity Shield Taking Place this Weekend 

VAUGHAN, Ontario, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
|WHAT:
|With the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching, Canada is stepping into the global soccer spotlight. As anticipation builds, Ontario Soccer continues its vital mission of developing the next generation of Canadian soccer stars, primarily through its premier high-performance program, the Ontario Player Development League (OPDL).
The Gary Miller Charity Shield is the culminating event for the OPDL season each year, which also raises money for Ontario charities alongside the crowning of champions. Last year, over $21,000 was donated to charities as selected by the winning teams.
|WHO:
|Ontario’s top youth soccer talent
Ontario Soccer representatives
Chris Pozniak, Head of Recruitment,Toronto FC Academy
Melissa Bigg, Head Coach, Canada Soccer’s National Development Centre Ontario
Cindy and Stephanie Miller, representing the Miller Family
AFC Toronto representatives, including players Sonia Walk and Sarah Stratigakis
|WHEN:
|Saturday, October 25 – Sunday, October 26, 2025
For a full schedule of games, visit the 2025 GMCS Match Centre, your one-stop destination for all the digital coverage of this year’s event.
|WHERE:
|The Zanchin Automotive Soccer Centre (ZASC) – 7601 Martin Grove Road, Vaughan, Ontario, L4L 9E4.
Please confirm attendance by emailing Ben Lungo, Manager, Digital Strategy and Communications at [email protected].