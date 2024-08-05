MEDIA ADVISORY/PHOTO OPPORTUNITY: Rogers Dial the Dugout Pop Up Today at Union Station: Toronto Blue Jays Fans Can Win Tickets to ALCS Series

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rogers, proud owner of the Toronto Blue Jays, is giving fans a chance to win 500 free tickets and to take over a section for every Blue Jays home game at Rogers Centre throughout the American League Championship Series (ALCS).

Launching today at Union Station in Toronto, fans can use a pop-up Rogers dugout phone to leave a message to cheer on the Blue Jays. Fans who leave a message for Blue Jays Manager John Schneider on the dugout phone between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm will have a chance to win one of 200 pairs of tickets for each ALCS game at Rogers Centre.

Fans can also leave a message by calling or texting Schneider at 416-987-JAYS (English) or Russell Martin, former Blue Jays catcher, 514-807-JAYS (French), or by posting a message of support on social using #DialTheDugout for a chance to win one of 50 pairs of tickets for each game.

Where: Union Station, Waiting Room (West Wing)

When: October 11, 2025 – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET. (Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow will be on site to dial the dugout at 10:00 am)

