Media Advisory/Preventing Impaired Driving By Youth: MADD Canada and MPI Showcase School Program at Winnipeg High School

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MADD Canada and Provincial Sponsor Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) are partnering to deliver a life-saving program that educates students about the dangers of impaired driving and how they can protect themselves, their peers and their families. A special screening of MADD Canada’s 2025-2026 School Program will be held at Westwood Collegiate in Winnipeg, bringing together students in Grades 7 through 12 for a powerful presentation that illustrates the tragic—yet entirely preventable—consequences of impaired driving, and empowers them to make sober driving choices.

Road crashes are a leading cause of death among Canadian youth, with alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs involved in more than half of those crashes. To help prevent these senseless tragedies, MADD Canada’s School Program, delivered in collaboration with MPI, brings life-saving messages to youth across Manitoba.

Media are invited to attend the special screening and speak with guests, students, and staff.

Date: Friday, December 12, 2025 at 9:45 A.M. Location: Westwood Collegiate, 360 Rouge Road, Winnipeg, MB R3K 1K3 Guests: MADD Canada National President, Tanya Hansen Pratt

MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer, Dawn Regan

MPI Vice President & Chief Customer and Product Officer, Maria Campos

MADD Winnipeg Volunteers

This year’s 60-minute presentations include a choice of five English and four French dramatic short films that illustrate the risks and consequences of impaired driving, along with an interactive quiz and victim testimonials. Schools can select the presentation format that works best for them — traditional assembly, classroom, or virtual. Following the presentation, each school receives an Educators’ Guide and a School Kit with additional content to help teachers continue the sober driving conversation with students throughout the school year.

For more information on MADD Canada’s School Program, check out: maddyouth.ca/school-program/.

For more information or to RSVP for the event, contact:

Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 223 or [email protected]

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or [email protected]



