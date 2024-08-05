Media Advisory: Roadside Memorial Sign in Trenton Honours Rebecca Beatty Killed in Impaired Driving Crash

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MADD Canada will host a ceremony to unveil a new roadside memorial sign in honour of Rebecca Beatty, a 22-year-old who was tragically killed by an impaired driver on October 3, 2021 in Trenton. The unveiling ceremony will take place at Old Highway 2 near RCAF Road in Trenton, near the crash site where Rebecca was killed.

Rebecca Beatty was driving home when her car was struck head-on by an impaired driver. The impact sent her vehicle spinning, flipping, and pushing it back approximately 100 feet. She was killed instantly, leaving an irreplaceable void in the lives of everyone who knew her. Rebecca was a beloved daughter, sister, friend, baker, and devoted fur mom. Rebecca’s parents, Connie and Mark, her sister, Victoria and her animals feel her absence every day.

Media are invited to attend and hear from guests. Interviews and photo opportunities will be available.

Date & Time: Friday, November 7, 2025 at 11 a.m. Location: Old Highway 2 near RCAF Road in Trenton Guests: MADD Canada CEO, Steve Sullivan MADD Canada COO, Dawn Regan MP Chris Malette, Bay of Quinte MPP Tyler Allsopp, Bay of Quinte Mayor Jim Harrison, City of Quinte West Inspector Kristy McNaughton, Detachment Commander of Quinte West, Ontario Provincial Police Fire Chief John Whelan, City of Quinte West Sergeant Cameron Lane, Canadian Armed Forces Parents of Rebecca, Connie and Mark Beatty Sister of Rebecca, Victoria Beatty

Roadside memorial signs are a powerful way to honour victims and to remind motorists about the tragic and lasting consequences of impaired driving. MADD Canada thanks Rebecca Beatty’s family for their courage, and the City of Quinte West for its support in establishing this roadside memorial sign.

To RSVP for the event, contact:

Dawn Regar, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 223

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or [email protected]



