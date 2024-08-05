Media advisory: Shriners Hospitals for Children Canada Opens Its Doors to the Public on November 29 in Honour of Its 100th Anniversary

Children can enjoy hands-on activities including magic and science shows, face painting, pet therapy sessions, and interactive learning stations. Parents will have the chance to explore the hospital’s innovative pediatric orthopedic programs, meet clinical teams, and learn how care is delivered to help children reach their full potential.

Guided tours of the hospital’s state-of-the-art facilities will run throughout the day, and visitors may also attend a series of short presentations in the conference room.

A recruitment booth will be hosted by the Human Resources team for healthcare professionals curious about career opportunities.