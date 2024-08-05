Media Advisory: Two New Names Added to MADD Canada’s Nova Scotia Memorial Monument

DARTMOUTH, Nova Scotia, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Innocent victims of crashes involving alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs will be honoured this Saturday at MADD Canada’s annual Memorial Ceremony in Dartmouth. The ceremony is also a time to support those affected and reinforce the importance of the ongoing fight against impaired driving.

The Memorial Monument, located at the Dartmouth Memorial Gardens, is etched with the names of 133 victims, including two new names added this year, Talia Forrest and Jesse Robinson.

Media are invited to attend the Nova Scotia Memorial Monument Ceremony.

Date & Time: Saturday, September 13, 2025, at 1 p.m. Location: Dartmouth Memorial Gardens, 767 Main St., Dartmouth, Nova Scotia Guest Speakers: Deputy Premier of Nova Scotia, The Honourable Barbara Adams MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt Halifax Regional Police Deputy Chief Dean Simmonds RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment Chief Superintendent John Duff

Since 2009, MADD Canada has established Memorial Monuments for victims of impaired driving in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, Quebec, and Ontario. Ceremonies are held each year to unveil new names added to the Monuments and to pay tribute to all victims. The Prince Edward Island Monument will be unveiled soon, and we are working towards establishing a similar monument in British Columbia.

To RSVP for the ceremony, contact:

Meghann Wetmore, MADD Canada Victim Services Manager – Atlantic Region, 506-262-8933, or [email protected]

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240, or [email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers