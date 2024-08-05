MEDIA AVAILABILITY: Uniformed CN Police Officers Available for Media Interviews During Rail Safety Week 2025

MONTREAL, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) Police officers will be available to members of the media during Rail Safety Week from September 15-19, 2025. This annual public awareness campaign highlights the importance of safe behaviours near railway crossings and the danger of trespassing on railway property.

Uniformed CN Police officers will be available for interviews across Canada and will take part in community events throughout the week. Media outlets can contact CN’s regional representatives to schedule phone, virtual or in-person (where possible) interviews. CN’s media relations team can also provide visuals to support broadcast, print, and online coverage.

Why Rail Safety Matters

Every year, preventable accidents occur at rail crossings and along railway property. CN’s message is simple: Safety is a shared responsibility. By working together with schools, communities, and media partners, CN aims to reduce incidents and save lives.

Rail Safety Week Activities

CN is proud to partner with Operation Lifesaver and local authorities across North America to deliver a range of online and in-person activities during Rail Safety Week. These initiatives promote safe practices, raise awareness about rail crossing safety, and highlight the risks of trespassing on railway property. CN continues to invest in rail safety and invites all communities across its network to participate in Rail Safety Week activities.

About CN Police

Every year, CN Police Services respond to hundreds of events across the eight Canadian provinces and 16 U.S. states within our network. In addition to protecting CN property, CNPS officers deliver rail safety presentations to schools, trucking agencies, bus operators and community organizations. By rolling out strategic educational initiatives and conducting targeted operations, CNPS aims to promote safe behaviours and increase awareness of rail safety. CNPS is committed to making CN the safest railroad in North America.

For more information or to schedule an interview with a CN Police Officer, please contact:

Alberta

Atlantic

British Columbia

Manitoba

Ontario

Quebec

Saskatchewan

