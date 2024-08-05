Media Preview: Take an Exclusive Look at Aspen Village, Calgary’s New Scandinavian-Inspired Community

***MEDIA ADVISORY***
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
|WHAT:
|Media are invited to join Vesta Properties for an exclusive sneak peek of the Aspen Village Sales Centre and Showhomes ahead of its grand opening.
|Media will have access to tour the two showhomes: a one-bedroom unit and a two bedroom plus den unit. The sales centre boasts a virtual flythrough of a condo as well as interactive floorplans, and a full-scale model of the community.
|Aspen Village is a Scandinavian-inspired, master-planned neighbourhood comprised of condos and loft-style townhomes in southwest Calgary. At the heart of the community will be a bustling shopping district, boutique style shops and tree-lined sidewalks.
|WHEN:
|Thursday, September 11, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|WHO:
|Vesta Properties spokesperson A.J van der Linden, will be available for interviews. If you would like to arrange an on-site interview, please reach out to the media contact below.
|WHERE:
|Aspen Village Sales Centre and Showhomes
|1851 80 St SW
|T3H 3W5
|Calgary, AB
Media contact:
Amanda Upshaw
Brookline Public Relations, Inc.
403-389-2291
[email protected]