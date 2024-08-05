Media Statement: NPF Responds to Misleading and Inaccurate Alberta NEXT Panel Recommendations

EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Following is a statement from National Police Federation President and C.E.O., Brian Sauvé, in response to the Province of Alberta’s “Alberta NEXT Panel’s” report recommending the continued pursuit of an Alberta Police Service and the transition of community policing away from the RCMP.

“The Alberta NEXT Panel’s report is yet another politically driven attempt to revive a policing proposal that Albertans have repeatedly rejected. These recommendations are non-binding, lack credibility, and do not reflect the reality on the ground in RCMP-served communities across this province.

The Panel’s conclusions are built on selective information, misleading claims, and the continued repetition of narratives that have been demonstrably false for years. This includes outdated references to RCMP staffing challenges and the mischaracterization of federal policy, despite this federal government recently having reaffirmed its commitment to RCMP contract policing beyond 2032.

Albertans were also explicitly promised a referendum before any fundamental changes to policing were pursued. That commitment now appears to be quietly abandoned along with legitimate and authentic public consultation. The Panel suggests a referendum is unnecessary because it claims most Albertans are served by municipal police services. That assertion is simply untrue. 99% of Alberta’s landmass and 40% of Albertans are served by the RCMP, and those communities would be most directly and significantly impacted by any decision to replace them. Dismissing their voices undermines democratic accountability and public trust.

This is not a new conversation. The National Police Federation has been engaging on this issue for years through KeepAlbertaRCMP and regularly meets with municipalities, community leaders, and police services across Alberta. The message we hear consistently is clear: Albertans value their RCMP and do not support replacing them with an untested and costly provincial police service.

Independent public opinion research conducted across eight waves since 2020 has consistently and unequivocally confirmed this reality. In RCMP-served areas, 76% of residents are satisfied with their policing. Only 9% support a provincial replacement, while 81% believe the province has far more important priorities to address.

Alberta’s RCMP Members continue to deliver professional, community-focused policing every day. They are supported by strong recruitment, expanding training capacity, and a federal commitment that provides long-term stability for provinces and municipalities, with a full Alberta troop set to graduate in March 2026 and begin serving communities across the province.

Rather than continuing to advance misinformation and politicized recommendations, the Government of Alberta should honour its commitments, respect the voices of RCMP-served communities and their elected leaders, and focus on strengthening the policing model that already works. The National Police Federation will continue to challenge false narratives, defend the RCMP, and advocate relentlessly on behalf of our Members and the communities they serve.”

About the National Police Federation:

The National Police Federation (NPF) represents ~20,000 RCMP Members serving across Canada and internationally. We are the largest police union in Canada. The NPF is focused on improving public safety for all Canadians, including our Members by advocating for much-needed investment in the public safety continuum. This includes investments in police resourcing and modern equipment, as well as social programs including health, addiction, and housing supports to enhance safety and livability in the many communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

For more information: https://npf-fpn.com/ and KeepAlbertaRCMP.ca

