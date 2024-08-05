Media Statement: One Year Into Surrey’s Policing Transition: NPF Calls for Clarity and Completion

SURREY, British Columbia, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The following is a statement from Brian Sauvé, President and CEO of the National Police Federation, marking one year since the Surrey Police Service (SPS) became the police of jurisdiction.

“This week we mark one year since the Surrey Police Service (SPS) formally assumed policing responsibility in Surrey. While this was a major milestone for the city, the reality is that RCMP Members have continued to carry much of the operational burden throughout this transition—just as they have for the past 74 years.

Surrey RCMP Members have served this community with professionalism and dedication: that legacy remains, even as the transition moves forward. What has also remained is the exceptional commitment our Members have shown throughout an extended, politically charged process that has too often placed them in uncertainty rather than providing clear timelines and stability.

As we begin the second and final year of this transition, our position is direct and unchanged: all RCMP Members must be fully demobilized from Surrey by November 2026. This is the timeline publicly set by the Provincial and Federal governments, and we expect all partners—the SPS included—to align with and support that commitment. Any suggestion of extending RCMP operations into 2027 is not acceptable, and the NPF will continue to oppose any delay that leaves our Members in prolonged limbo.

We also need to be transparent about staffing realities in Surrey. The SPS has stated they have 608 sworn officers. Historically, the Surrey RCMP effectively and safely policed the city with 734 Members—a benchmark that both the provincial and federal governments endorsed. Today, with approximately 320 RCMP Members still providing operational support in addition to the SPS’s current staffing, Surrey now has more police officers than ever before, significantly above the established operational requirement.

If 734 officers is the standard for safe and effective policing in Surrey, then the SPS should be fully capable of achieving operational independence by November 2026. In the meantime, taxpayers are funding a substantial overlap of policing resources that simply should not be necessary this far into the transition.

Despite this complexity, measurable progress is being made. Nearly half of the Surrey Police Operational Support Unit Members have already transferred to their next postings, and the RCMP will continue to transfer Members out of Surrey every month without interruption. We continue working closely with our Members to support their career progression. Their professionalism and resilience throughout this transition have been exceptional.

Our Members have upheld the highest standards of policing throughout this process, and they deserve a transition that respects their service, their families, their careers, and their future.”

About the National Police Federation

The National Police Federation (NPF) represents ~20,000 RCMP Members serving across Canada and internationally. We are the largest police union in Canada. The NPF is focused on improving public safety for all Canadians, including our Members, by advocating for much-needed investment in the public safety continuum. This includes investments in police resourcing and modern equipment, as well as social programs including health, addiction, and housing supports to enhance safety and livability in the many communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

Media Contact

Sarah Kavanagh

Advisor, Media Relations

[email protected]

604-842-6864



CBJ Newsmakers