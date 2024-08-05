Medicenna Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (“Medicenna” or the “Company”) (TSX: MDNA, OTCQX: MDNAF), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on the development of Superkines, today announced the voting results from the Company’s annual meeting of shareholders held today, September 25, 2025 (the “Meeting”).

Medicenna is pleased to announce that all nominees listed in the management information circular dated August 13, 2025 (the “Circular”), were elected as directors. The results of the vote are detailed below:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes For Votes Against % of Votes Against Dr. Fahar Merchant 35,539,547 99.25% 266,887 0.75% Mr. Albert Beraldo 35,572,009 99.35% 234,425 0.65% Dr. John (Jack) Geltosky 35,432,573 98.96% 373,861 1.04% Ms. Karen Dawes 35,574,263 99.35% 232,171 0.65% Mr. Karim Lalji 35,401,699 98.87% 404,735 1.13%

A total of 55.75% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company were represented in person and by proxy at the Meeting.

Dr. John H. Sampson did not stand for re-election at the meeting but will continue to support the Company in a consulting capacity as a clinical advisor. Mr. Albert Beraldo, Lead Independent Director, commented: “On behalf of my fellow board members and the Medicenna management team, I would like to thank Dr. Sampson for his dedicated service to the Company over the years, as well as for his continued expertise and support.”

Please refer to the Circular available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for more information on the business transacted at the Meeting. A report on voting results will also be filed on SEDAR+.

