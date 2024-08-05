MediPharm Labs Announces Board of Directors Changes: Shelley Potts Steps Down, Michael Bumby Returns

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQB: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) (“MediPharm” or the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company specialized in precision-based cannabinoids, today announced that Shelley Potts will be stepping down from the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective December 31, 2025. The Company also announced that Michael Bumby will be rejoining the Board, effective January 1, 2026, bringing extensive experience in finance and governance to support MediPharm’s strategic priorities.

Michael Bumby previously served on the Board and was Chief Financial Officer at VIVO Cannabis Inc., which MediPharm acquired in 2023. In addition to his experience in the cannabis sector, Michael has held senior leadership roles in global pharmaceutical companies, providing strategic and financial oversight across highly regulated markets. His combined expertise in pharma and cannabis will support MediPharm Labs continued advancement in pharmaceutical cannabinoids.

Chris Taves, Chair of the Board, commented:

“On behalf of the Board and the entire MediPharm Labs team, I want to thank Shelley for her valuable contributions and leadership during her tenure. Shelley has been a Board member since 2020, and has helped guide the company’s stable growth through some of the cannabis industry’s early turbulent times. Shelley has been a strong voice for good corporate governance and thoughtful financial discipline throughout her tenure.”

“We are also pleased to welcome Michael back to the Board. His financial expertise and prior experience with VIVO and MediPharm will provide additional valuable depth and perspective to the Board.”

About MediPharm Labs

Founded in 2015, MediPharm Labs specializes in the development and manufacture of purified, pharmaceutical-quality cannabis concentrates, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and advanced derivative products utilizing a Good Manufacturing Practices certified facility with ISO standard-built clean rooms. MediPharm Labs has invested in an expert, research-driven team, state-of-the-art technology, downstream purification methodologies and purpose-built facilities for delivery of pure, trusted and precision-dosed cannabis products for its customers. MediPharm Labs develops, formulates, processes, packages and distributes cannabis and advanced cannabinoid-based products to domestic and international medical markets.

In 2021, MediPharm Labs received a Pharmaceutical Drug Establishment License from Health Canada, becoming the only company in North America to hold a commercial-scale domestic Good Manufacturing Practices License for the extraction of multiple natural cannabinoids. This GMP license was the first step in the Company’s current foreign drug manufacturing site registration with the US FDA.

In 2023, MediPharm acquired VIVO Cannabis Inc. which expanded MediPharm’s reach to medical patients in Canada via Canna Farms medical ecommerce platform, and in Australia and Germany through Beacon Medical PTY and Beacon Medical GMBH. This acquisition also included Harvest Medical Clinics in Canada which provides medical cannabis patients with physician consultations for medical cannabis education and prescriptions.

The Company carries out its operations in compliance with all applicable laws in the countries in which it operates.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, Shelley Pott’s departure from the Board; Michael Bumby’s appointment to the Board, including the timing thereof; and statements regarding the Company’s advancement in pharmaceutical cannabinoids. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the inability of MediPharm to obtain adequate financing; the delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; and other factors discussed in MediPharm’s continuous disclosure filings, available on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, MediPharm assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.

SOURCE MediPharm Labs Corp.

For further information, please contact: MediPharm Labs Investor Relations,

1 416.913.7425, [email protected]



