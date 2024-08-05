METALSOURCE ANNOUNCES LOAN AGREEMENT

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — METALSOURCE MINING INC. (the “Company” or “Metalsource“) (CSE: “MSM”) announces that it has entered into a loan agreement with an arm’s-length third party (the “Lender”) pursuant to which the Company shall borrow from the Lender $50,000 at a 5% per annum interest rate. In addition, the Company shall issue the Lender 25,000 warrants, exercisable at $0.20 per share for a term of 2 years.

About Metalsource Mining

The Company is engaged in acquisition, exploration and development of mineral property assets. The Company’s objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Aruba Property. The Aruba Property is located in the Kalahari Desert region of Botswana, covering 4,663 square kilometers in an area prospective for platinum group metals, gold, silver, and manganese mineralization.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

