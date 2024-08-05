Methanex Corporation Appoints Don Marchand To Its Board Of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Methanex Corporation (TSX: MX) (Nasdaq: MEOH) is pleased to announce the appointment of Don Marchand to its Board of Directors effective December 1, 2025.

With a career spanning nearly four decades in finance and energy infrastructure, Mr. Marchand brings extensive expertise in financial leadership and corporate strategy. From 1994 onward, he held positions of increasing responsibility in finance at TC Energy (formerly TransCanada Corporation), a leading North American energy infrastructure company. From 2010 until his retirement in 2021, Mr. Marchand served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at TC Energy, with additional responsibility for Strategy and Corporate Development for three years during this period.

Mr. Marchand graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Manitoba and subsequently qualified as a Chartered Accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta, the CFA Institute and the Calgary Society of Financial Analysts. Mr. Marchand also serves as a director of Fortis Inc.

“We are excited to welcome Don to Methanex. His broad executive expertise across core financial functions and deep knowledge of the North American energy sector will be strong assets to our Board,” said Doug Arnell, Methanex’s Chair of the Board.

